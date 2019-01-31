Rodrigo treble lifts Valencia over Getafe

AFP, MADRID

Rodrigo on Tuesday scored a hat-trick as Valencia staged a stunning late comeback at the Mestalla to stun 10-man Getafe 3-2 on aggregate to reach the Copa del Rey semi-finals.

Valencia went into the game looking to fight back after a 1-0 first-leg defeat and keep alive their hopes of winning a first major title since lifting the Copa del Rey 11 years ago.

Rodrigo’s treble, including two injury-time strikes, sent Marcelino’s men into a semi-final clash with either Real Madrid or Girona after a thrilling 3-1 second-leg victory.

“We have shown impressive character,” Rodrigo told BeIN Sports. “We believed until the end, because of the support of the fans and because we were superior on the pitch, which is where football matters.”

The home side’s hopes were dashed inside the very first minute as Jorge Molina, who scored the only goal of the first game last week, put the visitors ahead.

Needing to win by two clear goals to progress, Valencia gave themselves hope of a comeback as Rodrigo leveled just after the hour mark, before Getafe centerback Djene Dakonam was dismissed for a second yellow card with 16 minutes still to play.

Spain striker Rodrigo was on a one-man mission to pull Valencia through, netting again in the 92nd and 93rd minutes to stun Getafe.

The match dragged into a ninth minute of added time, but Valencia held on to close out the win.