Connor leads Jets to victory over Bruins

AP, BOSTON

A pair of Connors on Tuesday helped the Winnipeg Jets avoid their first three-game losing streak of the season.

Kyle Connor scored back-to-back goals 34 seconds apart in the third period and delivered the only goal in a shoot-out as the Jets rallied behind goalie Connor Hellebuyck to beat the Boston Bruins 4-3.

Hellebuyck stopped 36 shots, shutting out the Bruins in the five-minute overtime and all three rounds of the tiebreaker.

“I had a couple lucky ones tonight. I will say that,” said Hellebuyck, who stopped Brad Marchand on Boston’s final chance in the shoot-out. “I’ll definitely take some credit, but I’m not the only one out there and I think everyone out there did their part.”

Josh Morrissey also scored for the Jets and Mark Scheifele had two assists as Winnipeg rebounded from a 3-1 loss on Monday night at Philadelphia following a nine-day layoff that encompassed the All-Star break.

Patrice Bergeron scored twice for the Bruins. David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist, while Marchand assisted on all three goals for Boston in their first game in 10 days.

Connor gave the Jets their first lead 34 seconds later on a one-timer from the slot. Scheifele and Blake Wheeler assisted.

Bergeron scored from the slot with 8 minutes, 21 seconds left in the third for his second of the night, but Boston could not get anything else past Hellebuyck, who played college hockey about 50km away at the University of Massachusetts Lowell.

In other games on Tuesday, the Buffalo Sabres edged the Colombus Blue Jackets 5-4 and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the New York Rangers 1-0.

