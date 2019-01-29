Solari praises Benzema after victory at Espanyol

Reuters, BARCELONA, Spain

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema is the type of player who can excite any fan, coach Santiago Solari said on Sunday after the often-maligned Frenchman scored twice and inspired his side to a 4-2 win at RCD Espanyol in La Liga.

Benzema, who has been playing through the pain of a fractured finger sustained two weeks ago, got the third-placed visitors off to a dream start by pouncing on a rebound and opening the scoring in the fourth minute.

The forward then made it 3-1 to Madrid just before halftime with a magnificent strike, playing a one-two with Vinicius Jr and stroking the ball into the bottom corner.

He also played a role in Gareth Bale scoring the European champions’ fourth.

“He had a spectacular game, Madrid fans are enjoying watching him and so would any person who likes football,” Solari said after a fifth win from six games in all competitions for his side, who are hitting form after a poor start to the calendar year. “Karim is such a generous player, he makes his teammates better with his play and with his efforts.”

Benzema, 31, is Real’s leading scorer this season with 13 goals, though he has not always enjoyed the devotion of the fans due to his inconsistent scoring record, having notched more than 20 in the league in only two of his 10 seasons with the club.

Yet with Madrid’s all-time top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo now at Juventus, and the likes of Gareth Bale and Marco Asensio struggling for consistency and with injuries, Benzema has turned into one of of their most reliable players this season.

“Today he scored twice, but he always puts in complete performances,” added Solari, after the victory kept third-placed Real Madrid within five points of city rivals Atletico Madrid, although still 10 adrift of leaders Barcelona.

Winger Lucas Vazquez also heaped praise on Benzema.

“He is proving that he is the best No. 9 in the world,” Vazquez said. “He is scoring goals, working hard and linking up with everyone. It’s wonderful to be able to play with him.”