Italian sprint king Viviani wins Cadel Evans event

AFP, GEELONG, Australia

Italian sprint king Elia Viviani held off Australian rival Caleb Ewan and South African Daryl Impey in a tight finish yesterday to win the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race.

Viviani was able to stay with the lead group over four tough climbs and emerge from the slipstream of Deceuninck-Quick-Step teammate Michael Morkov in the final meters to edge out Ewan at the tape.

Lotto-Soudal rider Ewan was unlucky to find himself boxed in at the start of the final sprint.

Ewan finished fast, but he ran out of road to overhaul Viviani, who finished in 3 hours, 54 minutes, 35 seconds.

The 163km race, which starts and finishes in Geelong, Australia, and takes in the world-renowned Great Ocean Road, has seen a different nationality win each year since its inception in 2015.

Viviani came to Australia on a mission after being beaten into second last year by Jay McCarthy — who could only finish eighth this time — and he was over the moon.

“It’s feels amazing. I was really focused on this race,” Viviani said.

“I was really happy with the performance of the team. I have to say thanks to the best team in the world, with Michael [Morkov] doing a fantastic lead-out for me,” he said.

“With his help, I’m always confident of taking the win,” he added.

Viviani later wrote on Twitter: “Boom! What a way to end this Australia adventure with the boys.”