SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

ATHLETICS

Sumgong ban doubled

Kenya’s Olympic marathon champion Jemima Jelagat Sumgong has had her doping ban doubled to eight years for trying to tamper with a positive test for erythropoietin (EPO), the Athletics Integrity Unit said on Friday. Sumgong, who in 2016 became the first Kenyan woman to win the Olympic marathon, was found to have provided “fraudulent medical information.” She had already been banned for four years for failing an out-of-competition test five months after winning the gold. That ban has been doubled after it was found Sumgong had falsely claimed she was injected with EPO by an “imposter” at a Kenyan hospital during a doctors’ strike. She had tried to explain her positive test by claiming she had a ruptured ectopic pregnancy that had led to her receiving an injection and a blood transfusion. The athlete gave anti-doping officials fabricated hospital documents. The final straw came when Sumgong was unable to explain why she was in Kapsabet — a five-hour drive from Nairobi — at the time.

SNOWBOARDING

Kelly Clark to retire

US halfpipe star Kelly Clark, who won 2002 gold and two bronze medals in five Winter Olympics appearances, on Friday announced her retirement from the sport at age 35. Clark captured gold on home snow at the 2002 Salt Lake City Games, took third in 2010 at Vancouver and 2014 in Sochi, and just missed the podium with fourth-place efforts in 2006 and last year at Pyeongchang, where she became one of only two US women to compete at five Winter Olympics. “The next generation will take halfpipe snowboarding further than I ever could,” Clark said. “Today, I step away from competitive riding knowing that women’s snowboarding is alive and well, and in good hands.” Topping that next generation is last year’s Olympic halfpipe champion Chloe Kim, who was eight when she met Clark in California in 2009.

DOPING

Russian group to drop suit

The All-Russia Athletic Federation has dropped a legal challenge against its ban from international competition. If the ban is not lifted by Sept. 27, Russian athletes are to compete at the world championships in Qatar as neutrals. “I’m convinced that at the moment we need to focus efforts on negotiations with the IAAF [International Association of Athletics Federations] regarding the reinstatement on issues which are under our control, and not waste time and strength on legal processes,” federation president Dmitry Shlyakhtin said on Friday.

RUGBY UNION

Concussion trial fails

England’s Rugby Football Union has ended a trial on lowering tackle height after a preliminary study indicated that it contributed to an increased likelihood of concussions, the Daily Telegraph reported on Friday. When the rule was introduced into England’s second-tier Championship Cup, the union found that while it reduced upright and high tackles, it also increased the relative risk of concussion because of “unintended behaviors” and collisions in which the tackler and ball-carrier were bent at the waist. Former Samoa Under-20 flanker Faiva Tagatauli died on Thursday after a suspected head injury. South Africa’s Pat Lambie, 28, last week announced his sudden retirement, telling French sports daily L’Equipe he had numerous concussions and “persistent post-concussion symptoms” as a result of his time in the sport.