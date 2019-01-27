Olympian Tweddle sues ‘The Jump’ over injuries

The Guardian

It was billed as a chance to watch celebrities tackle “seriously scary winter sports” on prime-time TV, but the makers of The Jump are facing a seriously scary legal bill after an Olympic gymnast announced she is suing for ￡200,000 (US$263,990) in damages after being injured on the show.

Beth Tweddle in February 2016 was airlifted to a hospital while training on the ski jump at the Channel 4 show’s set in Austria. She said she had never fully recovered from the incident, which had affected her ability to work, and added that the program makers have never accepted responsibility.

Injury lawyer Demetrius Danas said that his client sustained severe injuries, including two fractured vertebrae, and needed surgery on her spinal cord.

“She has had to put many parts of her life and career on hold and, while Beth is making a good recovery, she still cannot do many of the things she previously could as an elite athlete and may never fully recover,” Danas said.

“Despite attempts to settle the legal case amicably, the defendants involved in making The Jump have so far denied any liability for her injuries and we have been left with no choice but to issue court proceedings as we seek to resolve the case,” he added.

The show, based on the premise that the public wanted to see a group of retired sportspeople and reality TV stars dice with danger, gained a reputation for leaving many of those who took part with serious injuries.

In the show’s third season, almost half the contestants dropped out with injuries. Apart from Tweddle, actor Tina Hobley broke her arm in two places, sprinter Linford Christie got a hamstring injury, Made in Chelsea star Mark-Francis Vandelli fractured his ankle and Olympic swimmer Rebecca Adlington dislocated her shoulder in an incident she described as being more painful than childbirth.

The show continued for another year before being canceled by Channel 4 after cyclist Sir Bradley Wiggins broke his leg while taking part in snowcross training. In total, 34 celebrities were injured across four seasons.

Tweddle, who won bronze at the 2012 Olympic Games, said: “It’s been a long journey and my recovery is still ongoing. I’m not sure I’ll ever be 100 percent again.”

“The effects of my accident still interrupt my daily life, and aside from the severe physical injuries at the start, the hardest part of the recovery process has been the psychological element, dealing with and processing the whole accident and the aftermath of what happened,” she added.