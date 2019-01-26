Warriors whomp Wizards for ninth consecutive win

AP, WASHINGTON

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors saw a weakness and changed their style to exploit it.

When the Washington Wizards took the three-point line away, Curry and the Warriors on Thursday pounded the ball inside on the way to a 126-118 victory that extended their winning streak to a season-high nine games.

Curry scored 38 points at the forefront of Golden State’s drive-the-paint strategy, making just two of his eight three-point attempts and going 12 of 16 inside the arc.

“Got to take what the defense gives you,” Curry said. “I think for the most part we moved the ball early and got everybody established, and then the lane starts to open up and you’ve got to take advantage of it some nights.”

The two-time defending NBA champions put up 70 points in the paint after shooting one of six from the outside in the first quarter.

Center DeMarcus Cousins had 17 points in 24 minutes in his third game with the Warriors since missing almost a full year with a ruptured left Achilles tendon.

Cousins was a matchup nightmare in the post against Washington, who went with a small lineup for most of the night.

“It’s not something we’ve really practiced a lot, so we kind of just threw it out there and tried to do it on the fly,” Cousins said of going inside. “We were successful in some moments, and then we kind of got on top of each other and it got a little sloppy. I’m sure that’s something we’ll work on going forward.”

Kevin Durant, who is from nearby Suitland, Maryland, scored 21 points.

Trevor Ariza led the Wizards with a season-high 27 points and Bradley Beal had 22 points as their two-game winning streak came to an end.

“I think we’re turning a corner,” Beal said. “We’re still not there yet. We still have to dig ourselves out of this hole that we’re in. There’s only a short amount of time to do it, but we have a great opportunity in front of us.”

After the Warriors led by 12 after three quarters, the Wizards went on an 11-2 run to get back into the game.

With Curry, Durant and Draymond Green on the bench, a three-pointer by little-used Chasson Randle with 7 minutes, 46 seconds left cut Washington’s deficit to two at 108-106, then Sam Dekker missed a lay-in on the next possession that would have tied it.

Shaun Livingston hit two free throws the next time down the floor for Golden State, then dunks by Alfonzo McKinnie and Kevon Looney pushed the lead back up to eight.

The Warriors pulled away when Curry re-entered the game and they have not lost since Jan. 3.

“Every win in the NBA is tough and it’s hard to win in the NBA, so no one’s taking it for granted, but we are striving for perfection every night and I think tonight was a step in the right direction,” Durant said.

Also on Thursday, it was:

‧ Thunder 122, Pelicans 116

‧ Trail Blazers 120, Suns 106