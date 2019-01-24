Djokovic through to semi-finals

Reuters, MELBOURNE

Novak Djokovic yesterday reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open for a seventh time after eighth seed Kei Nishikori retired hurt when trailing 6-1, 4-1 in their quarter-final.

Top seed and six-time champion Djokovic is to meet Frenchman Lucas Pouille, a maiden Grand Slam semi-finalist, tomorrow for a place in Sunday’s final.

Rafael Nadal and Greek wunderkind Stefanos Tsitsipas are to meet today in the other semi-final.

Nishikori, who ground through three five-set matches at the tournament, was struggling after a handful of games in the evening match at Rod Laver Arena and had a medical time-out after losing the first set.

He grimaced as a trainer worked on his right thigh and pulled out of the match after Djokovic won the fifth game.

Although not appearing to have any injury issues, Djokovic was grateful for the short match, having complained of a sore back and a “couple of issues” after battling through a taxing four-set clash against Russian Daniil Medvedev in the previous round.

“As they say, this is exactly what the doctor ordered,” he told Jim Courier in their on-court interview.

POUILLE VS RAONIC

Frenchman Lucas Pouille continued his unlikely run by stunning in-form Canadian Milos Raonic 7-6 (7/4), 6-3, 6-7 (2/7), 6-4.

Although Pouille exited in the first round in his five previous appearances at Melbourne Park, he dominated the 2016 Wimbledon finalist, facing a single break point over the entire match, while earning 14 against Raonic, who is famous on the men’s tour for his booming serves.

He passed Raonic with both forehand and lobbed winners, and would have wrapped up the match in three sets if he had done justice to four break point opportunities in the third.

He took the first set with a brilliant forehand pass against an advancing Raonic in the tiebreak and converted his only break point in the second with a measured backhand lob before serving out emphatically.

The Frenchman broke the Canadian again in the fourth, converting his third match point to seal the contest in just over three hours.

PLISKOVA VS WILLIAMS

Karolina Pliskova said that saving four match points against Serena Williams had got into the American’s “head” as the Czech completed an epic comeback win.

Seventh seed Pliskova saved a match point at 5-1 down in the deciding set and another three at 5-4 before Williams crumbled 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 in front of a stunned crowd at the Rod Laver Arena.

The nerve-jangling win booked the tall Czech her first Melbourne semi-final where she is to face Naomi Osaka for a place in the final.

The big-serving Czech was brilliant in the face of defeat, capturing the decisive break in the 11th game before sealing the win on a third match point when Williams slapped a forehand into the net, her 37th unforced error.

Although she fell to hard-hitting Osaka in the quarter-finals at Indian Wells last year, Pliskova beat her in front of home fans in their title-decider at the Japan Open.

“Yeah, I’ve played a few hitters here in the last matches... I think I’m well prepared for Naomi,” 26-year-old Pliskova said.

OSAKA VS SVITOLINA

US Open champion Naomi Osaka beat Elina Svitolina 6-4, 6-1 to reach her first Australian Open semi-final.

The 21-year-old Osaka committed a string of unforced errors, but still proved too strong for the sixth-seeded Ukrainian, wrapping up the win in 1 hour, 12 minutes.