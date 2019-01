AP, MADRID

Cristiano Ronaldo has pleaded guilty to tax fraud and received a two-year suspended sentence.

The Juventus forward, who was facing charges stemming from his days at Real Madrid, was in court for about 45 minutes and signed an agreement that is to cost him nearly 19 million euros (US$21.58 million) in fines.

A Spanish prosecutor in 2017 accused Ronaldo of tax fraud and having used shell companies outside Spain to hide income made from image rights.