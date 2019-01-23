Warriors win as Thompson hits first 10 from 3

AFP, NEW YORK

Klay Thompson’s blistering performance from three-point range on Monday propelled the Golden State Warriors to a 130-111 NBA victory over the injury-depleted Los Angeles Lakers.

Thompson joined former Denver Nuggets point guard Ty Lawson as the only NBA players to make their first 10 attempts from three-point range, finishing 10 for 11 from beyond the arc and 17 of 20 overall for 44 points before sitting out the fourth quarter.

By then, the two-time defending champions Warriors were up 110-80 against a Lakers team missing injured superstar LeBron James, along with guards Rajon Rondo and Lonzo Ball.

“Regardless, it’s a good win,” Thompson said after the Warriors wrapped up an eighth straight victory.

Kevin Durant added 20 points for the Warriors and Stephen Curry supplied 11 points and 12 assists, but it was Thompson in the spotlight, having clearly sorted out the shooting troubles plaguing him in late December.

“When you’ve got the hot hand ... that thing’s just flicking off the wrist so easy,” Thompson said. “It was one of those nights.”

76ers 121, Rockets 93

Joel Embiid scored 32 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to carry hosts the Philadelphia 76ers to an easy victory over the Houston Rockets.

It was the 39th double-double this season for Embiid, who had been listed as questionable for the game due to a sore lower back. Embiid and Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, who also registered a double-double on Monday, are tied for the league lead in double-doubles.

James Harden paced the Rockets with 37 points, his 20th consecutive game with at least 30 points.

Celtics 107, Heat 99

Kyrie Irving posted his 11th double-double of the season with 26 points and 10 assists — to go with a career-high eight steals — as hosts the Boston Celtics defeated the Miami Heat. Irving has averaged 29.6 points in his past five games.

The Celtics improved to 18-5 at home this season, including nine straight wins. Boston has not lost a home game since their Dec. 21 defeat against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Jayson Tatum added 19 points for the Celtics. Heat reserves Derrick Jones Jr and Dion Waiters each scored 18 points.

In Monday’s other games, it was:

‧ Thunder 127, Knicks 109

‧ Trail Blazers 109, Jazz 104

‧ Pelicans 105, Grizzlies 85

‧ Nets 123, Kings 94

‧ Wizards 101, Pistons 87

‧ Bulls 104, Cavaliers 88

‧ Bucks 116, Mavericks 106

‧ Magic 122, Hawks 103