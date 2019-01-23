UAE reach last eight with extra-time penalty

Reuters, ABU DHABI

Striker Ahmed Khalil converted an extra-time penalty on Monday to send the United Arab Emirates into the Asian Cup quarter-finals with a 3-2 win over Kyrgyzstan, keeping alive their hopes of landing the continental title on home soil.

The substitute’s 102nd minute spot kick had enough power to find the net, despite goalkeeper Kutman Kadyrbekov getting a hand on it, and set up a last-eight meeting with holders Australia in a rematch of the 2015 semi-final.

After a goal from Khamis Esmaeel was cancelled out by Kyrgyzstan’s Mirlan Murzaev, it looked like Ali Mabkhout’s 64th minute strike was going to settle the match for the hosts until Tursunali Rustamov’s dramatic stoppage-time equalizer.

A small 17,784 crowd turned out on an unusually cool evening in the Emirati capital, but the vast Zayed Sports City arena was brought to life in the 14th minute when the hosts took the lead.

Ismail Matar swung a corner into the box, defender Khalifa Mubarak rose and headed the ball goalward, and Esmaeel nodded it home.

Kyrgyzstan were level 12 minutes later when Akhlidin Israilov’s pass put Murzaev through on goal, and he took one touch to control the ball and another to take him past the goalkeeper before slotting it into the net from a wide angle.

The United Arab Emirates’ usually reliable Mabkhout headed wide from three meters a minute after halftime.

However, he made amends with his eighth Asian Cup goal after the hour mark, needing one touch to control Amer Abdulrahman’s pass before rifling the ball into the net.

Kyrgyzstan defender Tamirlan Kozubaev should have equalized seven minutes later, but he somehow steered his shot wide from point-blank range, although the Central Asians would not be denied and finally leveled from a stoppage-time corner.

Rustamov was gifted an extraordinary amount of space inside the six-yard box and the midfielder made no mistake with his header to send the match into extra time.

The home side made the brighter start to the extra period and the referee had no hesitation in pointing to the spot when Mabkhout fell under a challenge from Bekzhan Sagynbaev, leaving Khalil to put away the penalty.

Kyrgyzstan then twice hit the woodwork, but to the host nation’s relief, they were unable to snatch a third equalizer.

In Monday’s other matches, it was:

‧ Iran 2, Oman 0

‧ Japan 1, Saudi Arabia 0

‧ Australia 1, Uzbekistan 0