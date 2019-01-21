Impey wins first back-to-back Tour Down Under titles

AFP, ADELAIDE, Australia

South Africa’s Daryl Impey hung on up the torturous final Willunga Hill yesterday to become the first cyclist to win back-to-back titles at Australia’s Tour Down Under outside Adelaide.

Mitchelton-Scott’s Impey, who won last year’s International Cycling Union season-opening event on countback, dug in to take this year’s general classification behind stage 6 winner Richie Porte of Australia up the physically demanding 3km climb to the finish line.

Impey, with a total time of 20 hours, 30 minutes, 42 seconds, beat Porte by 13 seconds for the race with the Netherlands’ Wouter Poels of Team Sky an additional four seconds away in third place overall.

No one has won consecutive titles in the 21 years of the Tour Down Under, while Porte, the 2017 winner, has been runner-up four times.

“I never dreamed to come here and win twice in a row,” Impey said. “Every year, we come here with strong ambitions. I knew the competition is always tough. I just believed in myself and it was just fantastic to pull it off.”

It was Porte’s sixth-consecutive victory up the notorious Willunga Hill stage, but knowing he needed to win by 10 seconds to beat Impey, he sat up out of his saddle and gave everything to try to pinch the title at the summit.

However, even though Porte reigned supreme yet again up the hill, Impey did enough to finish a few meters behind him and Poels to secure the race’s grand classification.

“For me, to win six times up the Willunga is a great feeling,” Porte said.

Impey, winner of stage 4 and seven seconds off the lead before the final stage, benefited from overnight leader Patrick Bevin being unable to keep pace with the peloton as he battled the injuries he suffered on stage 5.

Australia’s Jason Lea finished King of the Mountain with 30 points on countback from Poels, also on 30, and Porte with 28.