SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

BADMINTON

Tai makes Malaysia quarters

Tai Tzu-ying yesterday beat Line Kjaersfeldt of Denmark to advance to the women’s singles quarter-finals at the Malaysia Masters. After losing the first set, the world No. 1 ran away with the next two sets and in 41 minutes defeated her world No. 21 opponent 19-21, 21-12, 21-10. Tai has a 5-0 record against Kjaersfeldt and is the only Taiwanese player left in the tournament. The 24-year-old is to face either Chloe Birch of England or Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand in the quarter-finals. Tai reached the finals at last year’s Malaysia Masters, but lost to Intanon 21-16, 14-21, 24-22.

BASKETBALL

Turkey seeking arrest

Turkish prosecutors are seeking an international arrest warrant for New York Knicks player Enes Kanter, accusing him of membership in a terror organization. The Istanbul chief prosecutors’ office had also prepared an extradition request for the player, Sabah reported. Kanter, who did not go with the Knicks this week for yesterday’s game in London because he feared he could be killed over his opposition to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said on Twitter that the Turkish government could not present “any single piece of evidence of my wrongdoing. I don’t even have a parking ticket in the US.” Sabah said that prosecutors are seeking an Interpol “Red Notice,” citing Kanter’s alleged ties to exiled Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, who is blamed for a failed coup in 2016. While the Knicks are overseas, Kanter has posted a number of photographs of himself meeting with US lawmakers. He also wrote an opinion piece in the Washington Post explaining his reasons for standing against Erdogan.

BULL RIDING

Rider dies after trampling

A professional rider has died as a result of injuries sustained in a competition in Denver. Professional Bull Riders (PBR) in a statement confirmed that Mason Lowe died on Tuesday after he was thrown from a bull and trampled during Monday’s event at the Denver Coliseum. Lowe, 25, was immediately transported to Denver Health, where he succumbed to “massive heart, heart valve and aorta damage,” USA Today reported. Lowe, a native of Exeter, Missouri, was ranked 18th in the world by PBR and had earned nearly US$10,000 in prize money this year, his seventh as a professional.

SWIMMING

Malaysia bans Israelis

Malaysian Minister of Foreign Affairs Saifuddin Abdullah on Wednesday said that the government would not budge over a ban on Israeli athletes in a para swimming competition and has decided that the country would not host any events involving Israel. The government has said that Israeli swimmers cannot join the competition in eastern Sarawak state in July, which serves as a qualifying event for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. The Cabinet last week affirmed that no Israeli delegates can enter Malaysia for sporting or other events in solidarity with the Palestinians, Saifuddin said. Israel’s Paralympic Committee said that together with the International Paralympic Committee, it hopes “to find the right solution before July.”