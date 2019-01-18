Thunder, but no goals as Iran and Iraq share spoils

AFP, DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

Iran on Wednesday finished top of their Asian Cup group after a hard-fought, but goalless draw with Iraq at a packed Al Maktoum Stadium.

The latest installment in one of soccer’s great rivalries began at a frenetic pace as the teams reprised their classic 2015 quarter-final, won by Iraq on penalties after a 3-3 draw.

However, a raw and uncompromising first half in front of a baying crowd gave way to a more tactical second period as both teams slowed down and probed for opportunities — and Iraq nearly snatched a late winner.

The 0-0 result meant that Iran, Carlos Queiroz’s three-time winners, finished top of Group D on goal-difference after their 5-0 thrashing of Yemen and 2-0 win over Vietnam.

“I’m a little bit tired after that,” Queiroz said. “It was intense, it was enthusiastic, it was played in a good spirit.”

Iran welcomed back Brighton & Hove Albion’s Alireza Jahanbakhsh from injury as they looked to go unbeaten for a 20th straight game at the group stage.

In a physical first half played in deafening noise, Iran were largely on top, but could not make their advantage count.

As the challenges flew in, Jahanbakhsh and Iraq’s Safaa Hadi wiped away blood, and Iranian midfielder Saman Ghoddos was lucky not to see red for a stamp.

It looked like both sides were happy to settle for a draw before Iraq’s Humam Tariq swung a cross to substitute forward Alaa Abbas, whose header was acrobatically palmed away by Alireza Beiranvand.

However, clear-cut chances were scant in the second half as the former war-time foes saved their energies for the bigger challenges to come in the knockout phase.

In the round-of-16, Iran are to play one of the third-placed teams, while Iraq are to face either Qatar or three-time winners Saudi Arabia.

Vietnam finished third in the group as they eased past Yemen 2-0 for their first points, after a brilliant Nguyen Quang Hai free-kick and a penalty from Que Ngoc Hai.