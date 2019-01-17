Newcastle survive Blackburn scare

AFP, LONDON

Newcastle United survived an FA Cup scare at Blackburn Rovers as they blew a two-goal lead before hitting back to win 4-2 after extra-time in Tuesday’s third-round replay.

Rafael Benitez sent out an understrength lineup featuring eight changes from Newcastle’s 2-1 defeat at Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.

The stand-ins made a fast start when Sean Longstaff scored his first goal for Newcastle. The 21-year-old found the net inside the first minute with a deflected strike from outside the penalty area.

Callum Roberts, handed his first Newcastle appearance since January 2015, doubled their lead in the 22nd minute with his first goal for the club.

However, Blackburn pulled a goal back 12 minutes before halftime through former Newcastle forward Adam Armstrong.

Republic of Ireland international Darragh Lenihan later equalized for Blackburn with a header in first-half stoppage-time.

It took extra time to settle the tie, with Blackburn’s Bradley Dack missing a golden chance before Joselu pounced to slot home in the 105th minute after Rovers goalkeeper David Raya spilled Fabian Schar’s drive.

Blackburn complained in vain that Joselu was offside.

Ayoze Perez completed Newcastle’s escape act moments later when he cut in from the right and fired home.

In the night’s other third-round replays, Sheffield Wednesday booked a trip to holders Chelsea as the second-tier strugglers won 1-0 at League One side Luton Town.

Wednesday are without a permanent manager while they wait for Steve Bruce to take charge on Feb. 1.

However, the Championship outfit avoided an upset at Kenilworth Road against a Luton side who are chasing promotion after a 13-match unbeaten run.

Atdhe Nuhiu won it for Wednesday when the striker’s effort was deflected past James Shea in the 46th minute.

Luton came close to leveling with 13 minutes to go when James Collins diverted Sonny Bradley’s header on to a post.

Bradley’s header was then nodded off the line by Nuhiu in the closing moments.

Luton’s previous manager, Nathan Jones, left to take charge at Stoke City, but his first home game in charge of the Championship side was ruined by third-tier Shrewsbury Town’s remarkable 3-2 win.

Jones’ team appeared to be cruising after a first-half double from teenager Tyrese Campbell, the son of former Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Campbell.

However, James Bolton netted 19 minutes left before Fejiri Okenabirhie equalized from the penalty spot in the 77th minute.

Josh Laurent capped the stunning fightback when he struck in the 81st minute to earn a fourth-round home tie against Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

LIGUE 1

AP, PARIS

Yann Karamoh on Tuesday scored an injury-time winner after dribbling from the halfway line to give Girondins de Bordeaux a 2-1 Ligue 1 win at Angers SCO.

The 20-year-old forward, who is on loan from Italian side Inter, turned quickly toward goal after receiving a pass and sprinted down the left before cutting inside a defender and finishing confidently in the 92nd minute.

It was his third goal in 13 league games this season and helped move Bordeaux up to 11th place.

Nigerian forward Samuel Kalu put Bordeaux ahead in the 31st minute and Croatian midfielder Mateo Pavlovic equalized midway through the second half.

Moments earlier, Angers midfielder Jeff Reine-Adelaide had a penalty saved by goalkeeper Benoit Costil. It was awarded following a video review.