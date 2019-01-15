De Gea stars as United edge Spurs

AFP, LONDON

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday said David de Gea was making a case to be considered Manchester United’s greatest-ever goalkeeper after he produced a masterclass to protect his side’s 1-0 lead against Tottenham Hotspur.

The match at Wembley Stadium pitted two of the bookmakers’ favorites to permanently replace Jose Mourinho against one another, but it was the interim United boss who came out on top against Mauricio Pochettino.

Marcus Rashford scored the only goal in the 44th minute of a thrilling encounter and Paul Pogba impressed, but it is the performance of the Spanish goalkeeper that will live long in the memory.

He made 11 saves — the most he has made in a top-flight league match without conceding a goal — leaving Spurs players holding their heads in disbelief on multiple occasions.

Solskjaer hailed De Gea as “the best goalkeeper in the world,” but also praised his team’s defensive resilience and spirit.

“We’ve had some great ’keepers at this club and I think he’s challenging both Edwin [van der Sar] and Peter [Schmeichel] for the No. 1 spot historically,” he said.

“The win here was massive, the team spirit was massive, the belief and the joy in the dressing room absolutely fantastic,” added the Norwegian, who has equaled Matt Busby’s record of winning his first five league games in charge of United.

United were eight points behind Arsenal when Solskjaer became caretaker manager on Dec. 19, but are now level on points with the fifth-placed Gunners as they hunt down a UEFA Champions League qualification spot.

The result was a devastating blow for Spurs, who again came up short when the pressure was on and remain nine points adrift of English Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Pochettino praised his side, despite their defeat.

“Tottenham did everything to win the game,” Pochettino said. “Maybe we dominated and we created a lot of chances. It was an amazing second half, I am so pleased.”

“Sometimes you win a game and you are disappointed, like when we won 3-0 at Old Trafford,” he said. “They were better than us that day. Today, the result should be different and I am happy.”