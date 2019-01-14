Pakistan set a target of 381 runs to win last Test

Reuters, JOHANNESBURG

Quinton de Kock hit the highest score of the series yesterday to help South Africa to set a 381-run target for Pakistan to win the third Test at the Wanderers.

Pakistan were 34 without loss at tea as they began the task of trying to chase down a massive target to avoid a clean sweep in the series.

Imam-ul-Haq (18 not out) and Shan Masood (14 not out) made a brisk and confident start after just four overs.

De Kock scored 129 as South Africa were bowled out for 303 in their second innings, his runs coming off 138 balls and was only the second century of the series, following Faf du Plessis’ 103 in the second test in Cape Town last week.

Hashim Amla added 71 after South Africa had resumed day three on 135-5 with 21 from Kagiso Rabada as they provided support to De Kock’s total.

Amla was the first wicket of a day, touching his glove to a rising delivery from Hasan Ali behind to wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed on a pitch cracking in places and offering uneven bounce.

However, Pakistan only claimed two wickets in the first session, before taking three more after lunch.

Vernon Philander was trapped leg before wicket by a yorker from Mohammad Amir for 14 before Rabada joined De Kock and saw him past the three-figure mark for the eighth wicket.

Once De Kock was caught at deep square leg off Shadab Khan, Pakistan cleaned up the tail for the addition of just one more run.

Shadab and Faheem Ashraf, who had both been brought in to strengthen the bowling line-up, claimed three wickets each.

South Africa scored 262 in their first innings of the third Test, with Pakistan replying with 185.

The home side took three days to win the first Test in Pretoria by six wickets and secured the second in Cape Town by nine wickets early on day four.