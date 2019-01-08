Kohli celebrates historic series win

Reuters, SYDNEY

India captain Virat Kohli is hoping the breakthrough Test series triumph in Australia would inspire renewed reverence and passion back home for the longest form of the game.

A draw in the fourth Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground yesterday gave Kohli’s side a 2-1 series victory and broke a 71-year cycle of unsuccessful tours of Australia.

Kohli said he hoped that it would act as a counterbalance to the popularity of the shorter, more explosive brands of cricket that have increasingly dominated the Indian game.

“I see this series as a stepping stone for this team to inspire the next lot of Test cricketers,” Kohli told reporters. “To be passionate for Test cricket firstly. When Indian cricket respects Test cricket we know the fans are going to come in and watch Test cricket.”

Few players typify the long-form cricketer more than batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, who has eschewed shorter formats and received his reward in Australia with three centuries and 521 runs.

Kohli initially refused to single out any individual performances, but when he did yield, it was not Pujara he chose to laud, but seamers Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

“If your fast bowlers are happy and fighting as a team, you can win anywhere in the world and you have a chance to beat any side in the world, anywhere,” he said.

The lessons learned from series defeats in South Africa and England had laid the groundwork for the success in Australia, he said, and the failures on those tours made this triumph all the sweeter.

So sweet in fact, that for him the series win trumped even the 2011 World Cup triumph on home soil.

“It is definitely more special purely because of the fact that we have really badly wanted to win a series away from home,” he said.