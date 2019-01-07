Formosa Dreamers win one, lose one

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Taiwan’s Formosa Dreamers retained third place in the ASEAN Basketball League after two home games over the weekend, losing to the Singapore Slingers 88-80 yesterday, but beating the CLS Knights Indonesia 82-72 on Saturday.

The Formosa Dreamers led 38-36 at halftime at the Changhua County Stadium, but fell apart in the third quarter when the hot-shooting Slingers netted 31 points to the hosts’ 23. The visitors rode the momentum all the way to the final whistle for a hard-won victory.

Point guard Kenneth Chien led the Dreamers with 23 points, while three teammates pulled in double digits.

The Slingers had their American duo, Jerran Young and John Fields, shouldering the load, with each racking up a double-double. Young put up 27 points and 11 rebounds, while Fields scored 20 points and pulled down 15 rebounds.

Fields was the villain of the game — drawing the ire of Taiwanese fans — when, as the clock wound down and his team were assured a victory, he made a thumping slam dunk on a breakaway.

The host fans booed as Fields made goading gestures after the whistle blew.

In Saturday’s game at the stadium, two of the Dreamers’ American players, Malcolm Miller and Tevin Glass, put up double-doubles. Miller had 24 points and 13 rebounds, while Glass racked up 15 points and 14 rebounds.

Will Atino, the Dreamers’ other American, also made a huge contribution, putting up 24 points and nine rebounds.

After yesterday’s action, the Dreamers were 7-3 this season, sitting behind the San Miguel Alab Pilipinas in first with a perfect record after four games and the Macau Black Bears in second place with a 5-2 record.

In Super Basketball League yesterday at the Hsinchu County Stadium, Kinmen Kaoliang beat Bank of Taiwan 96-88, Pauian Archiland downed Taiwan Beer 83-79, and, in a high-scoring affair, the Yulon Luxgen Dinos tamed the Dacin Tigers 107-101.