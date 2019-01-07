India force Australia follow-on

Reuters, SYDNEY

Australia were forced to follow-on on home soil yesterday for the first time in 30 years after being dismissed for 300 as India went for the jugular in search of a maiden series triumph in Australia on the fourth day of the final Test.

Openers Usman Khawaja (4) and Marcus Harris (2) safely negotiated four overs until bad light and light drizzle forced an early end to an already heavily rain-disrupted day just before the rescheduled tea break.

Australia is to resume on 6 without loss today, still without a century in the series and 316 runs adrift of India’s mammoth first innings effort of 622-7 declared.

The tourists, leading 2-1 in the four-Test series, only need a draw to secure a breakthrough triumph in Australia, but skipper Virat Kohli did not hesitate to send the hosts back in when they fell well short of the 423 runs needed to avoid the follow-on.

Play at the Sydney Cricket Ground had finally got underway after a rain delay of almost four hours and India needed just 80 minutes to take the last four wickets at a cost of 64 runs.

Mohammed Shami immediately took the second new ball and removed Pat Cummins’s off stump with the sixth delivery of the day to dismiss his fellow paceman for 25.

Peter Handscomb, recalled for his ability to play spin, followed for 37 after adding nine runs to his overnight tally, dragging the ball onto his stumps to give quick Jasprit Bumrah his first wicket of the match.

Nathan Lyon faced just five balls before he was adjudged leg before wicket to fellow spinner Kuldeep Yadav for a duck, a decision that Australia decided against reviewing despite a question mark over whether the ball would have hit the stumps.

Josh Hazlewood was dropped by Hanuma Vihari off Kuldeep’s bowling when he had yet to score, and he and fellow tailender Mitchell Starc (29 not out) fought a dogged rearguard to put on 42 for the final wicket.

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep (5-99) finally got his man to secure a second five-wicket haul in his sixth Test, though, trapping Hazlewood leg before wicket for 21, in a decision confirmed after a review.

England were the last team to force Australia to follow-on at home in the drawn 1988 Sydney Test, a result that the hosts are unlikely to repeat unless the weather intervenes decisively.

SOUTH AFRICA VS PAKISTAN

Reuters, CAPE TOWN, South Africa

South Africa reeled off their modest victory target of 41 runs early on the fourth day of the second Test against Pakistan to clinch the series with a comprehensive nine-wicket triumph at Newlands yesterday.

Opener Dean Elgar scored an unbeaten 24 as the home side added to their victory in Pretoria last month and would look to sweep the series in the third match at the Wanderers in Johannesburg, starting on Friday.

However, the Proteas have concerns over their top-order batting, with opener Aiden Markram not taking to the crease in the second innings with a severely bruised right thigh and Hashim Amla retiring hurt after he was struck on the bicep.

Added to that, middle-order batsman Theunis de Bruyn, deputizing for Markram at the top of the order, continued his poor run when he was the only wicket to fall, caught by wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed off seamer Mohammed Abbas for 4.

“We played very well,” South Africa captain Faf du Plessis said at the post-match presentation.

“There is always something in the wicket here at Newlands and you need to be on form with the bat. We know if we get runs on the board, our bowlers will do the rest,” he added.