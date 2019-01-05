Chan sisters make final, eye 15th doubles title

By Dave Carroll / Staff reporter, with AFP, BRISBANE, Australia

The Chan sisters’ perfect start to the season continued yesterday at the Brisbane International, as the Taiwanese duo advanced to the women’s doubles final.

Fourth seeds Latisha Chan and Chan Hao-ching survived a fightback by second seeds Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada and Xu Yifan of China to claim a 6-2, 4-6, 10-8 victory in 1 hour, 21 minutes at the Queensland Tennis Centre.

The sisters saved nine of 12 break points and converted four of five, winning 60 of the 119 points contested to advance to today’s final, when they have the chance to claim a 15th WTA Tour doubles title.

The Chan sisters are to take on third seeds Nicole Melichar of the US and Kveta Peschke of the Czech Republic, who ousted Czech top seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova 6-2, 7-5 in the other semi-final.

In the women’s singles, former champion Karolina Pliskova moved into the semi-finals with a three-set win over Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic.

Pliskova stormed through the first set and dropped the second set equally quickly before cruising through the third to win 6-1, 1-6, 6-1 and set up a semi-final against Croatia’s Donna Vekic.

The tall Czech was in imperious form in the first set and appeared set for a lightning-quick victory, but her game dropped off slightly as Tomljanovic picked hers up to level the match.

However, the third was almost an exact copy of the first as Pliskova found her mark with booming serves.

Earlier, Vekic was in blistering form as she thrashed last year’s runner-up Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2, 6-0.

Vekic played what she later called “perfect” tennis, giving her Belarusian opponent no chance in the 56-minute demolition.

“I think today was probably one of the most perfect matches I’ve ever played in my career,” she said. “Everything was going well for me. I was trying to be aggressive, trying to play my game and not give her time to be aggressive, because if she’s on, she’s on.”

The 22-year-old Vekic is to finish the week inside the top 30, guaranteeing herself a seeding at the Australian Open.

Vekic burst onto the scene in 2012, when she reached the final of her first WTA tournament in Tashkent as a 16-year-old.

However, she said she has struggled to live up to people’s expectations of her and her career suffered as a result.

“There’s ups and downs in every career, every sport — not only in sport, in life,” Vekic said. “And I think I’ve already gone through that, and to say I’ve already gone through that at 22 I think is pretty good.”

In the men’s singles, fourth seed Daniil Medvedev reached the semi-finals by beating Milos Raonic 6-7 (7/2), 6-3, 6-4.

The score was level at 4-4 in the third when Medvedev got the decisive break on a succession of unforced errors from the 2016 Brisbane champion.

Medvedev is next to play 2008 Australian Open finalist Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, who beat Alex de Minaur 6-4, 7-6 (7/2).

The 33-year-old Tsonga, coming off eight months on the sidelines with a knee injury, held his nerve despite a partisan crowd.

Second seed Kei Nishikori and Jeremy Chardy had earlier progressed to today’s semi-finals.

Additional reporting by AP