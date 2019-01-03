Hsieh defeats Puig to snap streak and advance to quarters

By Dave Carroll / Staff reporter, with AP, AUCKLAND, New Zealand

Taiwanese No. 1 Hsieh Su-wei yesterday ended her losing streak against Olympic champion Monica Puig to advance to the quarter-finals of the ASB Classic in Auckland, while top seed Caroline Wozniacki acknowledged that she was rusty after winning her first match of the season.

Third seed Hsieh defeated the world No. 53 from Puerto Rico 6-1, 7-6 (7/3) in 1 hour, 24 minutes to improve her career record against Puig to 1-2 after defeats in New Haven, Connecticut, in 2013 and Tokyo in 2017.

The Taiwanese world No. 28 fired three aces, saved five of seven break points and converted four of nine, winning 71 of the 127 points contested to advance to a quarter-final against world No. 86 Sara Sorribes Tormo, who stunned Belgian seventh seed Kirsten Flipkens 6-4, 1-6, 6-1.

Hsieh has a 2-0 career record against the Spaniard after victories in Budapest in 2017 and New Haven last year.

Wozniacki defeated lucky loser Laura Siegemund 6-3, 6-2 after waiting until the third day of the tournament to play her first-round match.

The top seed was businesslike in the first set, breaking Siegemund in the fourth game and going on to clinch the set in 42 minutes.

She broke twice for a 3-0 lead in the second set, before becoming frustrated with a swirling wind on the stadium court and with a tenacious opponent who mixed her ground-strokes effectively.

“I definitely felt a bit rusty out there, just with that little bit of wind,” Wozniacki said. “It wasn’t my prettiest match, but I just tried to hang in there, and tried to serve well and get a lot of balls back. Hopefully, tomorrow is going to be better.”

Wozniacki is playing the Auckland tournament for the fifth time and reached the final last year, losing to Julia Goerges, before going on to win the Australian Open.

She found a difficult opponent in Siegemund, who has a wide range of shots, but tends only to unleash her best on big points.

Siegemund made it into the main draw as a lucky loser, going down in the final round of qualifying to Bianca Andreescu, but winning a place in the main draw after the withdrawal of Margarita Gasparyan with a leg injury.