Russia misses deadline to turn over data to WADA

AP

The deadline for Russia to turn over samples and other data from its Moscow anti-doping lab passed on Tuesday, leaving the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to decide whether to reinstate the ban it had lifted in September last year.

WADA’s decision to declare the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) compliant came with the requirement that it turn over data and samples by Monday.

However, WADA on Dec. 21 announced that its team of scientists had left the lab empty-handed, because Russian authorities said that the equipment they used had to be certified under Russian law.

WADA’s compliance review committee is to meet on Jan. 14 and 15 to consider reinstating the ban, and the WADA executive committee will meet “as soon as practicable thereafter” to consider the recommendation, a WADA news release said on Tuesday.

“I am bitterly disappointed that data extraction from the former Moscow Laboratory has not been completed by the date agreed by WADA’s [executive committee] in September 2018,” WADA president Craig Reedie said.

Reedie and other WADA leaders have been under withering criticism since the decision in September.

After the deadline passed, US Anti-Doping Agency CEO Travis Tygart said that “no one is surprised this deadline was ignored and it’s time for WADA to stop being played by the Russians and immediately declare them noncompliant for failing yet again to meet the deadline.”

The UK Anti-Doping athletes’ commission also released a statement calling on WADA to reimpose the sanctions immediately.

After WADA was turned away, Russian Minister of Sport Pavel Kolobkov told local media that the WADA team would return.

However, as the deadline approached and no progress was reported, RUSADA director-general Yuri Ganus appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to help resolve the issue.

“We’re standing on the edge of the abyss, and I’m asking you to protect the present and the future of our clean sports, the current and future generations of athletes,” Ganus said in a letter addressed to Putin last week.