Harry Kane keeps Spurs in title hunt

AFP, CARDIFF

Harry Kane on Tuesday got himself into the record books again as Tottenham Hotspur started the new year in style by outclassing Cardiff City to win 3-0.

Kane’s third-minute opening goal marked the fifth successive New Year’s Day he has scored in the Premier League, equaling a record held by Andy Cole and Steven Gerrard.

Christian Eriksen and Son Heung-min added further goals as Spurs had the win wrapped up before halftime and reclaimed second place, a point above Manchester City and six behind leaders Liverpool.

The performance showed that Mauricio Pochettino’s side are still live title contenders and was a stark contrast to the limp way they lost to another promoted side, Wolverhampton Wanderers, at home on Saturday.

They toyed with Cardiff at times and the third goal killed the game, with “Ole” chants going up from the visiting fans after a half-hour.

Cardiff’s poor record against top teams continued, losing their past 15 Premier League matches against the “big six” sides, conceding 45 goals.

The Bluebirds had picked up four points from their past two games and recorded back-to-back clean sheets after leaking five to Manchester United in their previous home game, but any hopes of making it three quickly disappeared.

Kane’s goal came off his shin, deflecting in a loose ball from a terrible touch from Cardiff captain Sean Morrison after Kieran Trippier’s cross from the right initially hit the England captain.

The England striker has now scored 16 goals in his past 12 Premier League away matches against newly promoted teams.

Spurs made it 2-0 after just 12 minutes with a classy goal from Eriksen.

The Danish midfielder bought himself time and space by dummying Bruno Ecuele Manga and Harry Arter before picking his spot from the edge of the penalty area to top off an impressive move involving Moussa Sissoko and Son.

Son made it 3-0 with another stylish finish, the South Korean delaying his shot from Kane’s short pass while Morrison dallied before steering an acute-angled drive across Neil Etheridge and into the far bottom corner for his 11th goal of the season, all scored in the past 16 games.

The arrival of Junior Hoilett as a halftime substitute at least ensured Cardiff gave Spurs something to think about in the second half.

The winger forced two saves from Hugo Lloris, first with a far-post header that brought a diving stop and later with a cross that was tipped over.