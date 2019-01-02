Murray makes comeback

AP, BRISBANE, Australia

Andy Murray does not know how long his latest comeback can last, so he is planning on making the most of it.

The 31-year-old on Tuesday returned to competitive tennis for the first time since September and gradually warmed into it, taking the final four games in a 6-3, 6-4 win over Australian wild-card James Duckworth at the Brisbane International.

“It’s been really hard. Eighteen months, a lot of ups and downs. It was tricky just to get back on the court competing again,” said Murray, who had a noticeable limp between points, but did not show many signs of strain from his troublesome right hip. “I’m happy I’m back out here competing again.”

“I want to try to enjoy it as much as I can,” Murray, a two-time champion in Brisbane, told the crowd in a post-match interview. “I’m not sure how much longer it’s going to last.”

He appeared stiff and rusty to start the match, but managed to chase down Duckworth’s chips and drop-shots, and moved across court well, twice manufacturing forehand winners from defensive positions on important points.

Murray is dealing with regular pain, but said it did not hamper his shot-making or movement.

“Weirdly enough, walking is actually worse than some of the movements I have to make on the court, which is odd, and that’s something that is frustrating for me at times, because I don’t like walking around limping,” he said. “Like when I see a video of myself doing that, that’s been one of the things that’s like, yeah, it’s got me down quite a lot because I feel like as an athlete I should be able to do that properly.”