Harden, Rockets maul Grizzlies

AP, HOUSTON, Texas

While Houston Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni and James Harden’s teammates raved about his latest big game on Monday, the Beard was busy critiquing himself and pointing out ways he could have played better.

“I did a poor job of just not controlling the basketball, basically giving them transition points by turnovers,” Harden said. “I have to take care of the ball more, but just continue to be aggressive and make plays for my team.”

Harden had 43 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists in his fourth straight 40-point game, leading the Rockets over the Memphis Grizzlies 113-101 for their fifth consecutive victory.

While Harden was unhappy with his nine turnovers, D’Antoni was effusive in his praise for the superstar, who has carried the team with fellow All-Star Chris Paul out with a hamstring injury.

“I don’t know how you get any better than what he’s playing,” D’Antoni said. “Defensively, too. He comes up with steals, triple-doubles like it’s nothing. So yeah, he’s playing at a different level.”

Harden set an NBA record with his eighth straight game with at least 35 points and five assists, besting Oscar Robertson, who twice had seven-game streaks.

Harden finished with his fourth triple-double this season and 39th overall.

Houston have won 10 of their past 11 to improve to 21-15.

Harden continued his incredible run that has powered Houston’s surge up the Western Conference standings after a slow start, making six three-pointers and 21 of 27 free throws.

He has made at least four three-pointers in eight straight games and has finished with 30 points or more in 10 consecutive games.

The Rockets, who spent the early part of the season in the basement of the conference standings, are tied with the Clippers for fourth place in the West.

“It’s a good feeling, it could be better though,” Harden said. “We’re trying to get that No. 1 spot, so we’ve got to continue to build.”

The Grizzlies cut the lead to nine with about 90 seconds left, but P.J. Tucker made a free throw for Houston before Austin Rivers added a layup to make it 113-101 and seal the victory with about 35 seconds left.

Harden grabbed his 10th rebound seconds after that to complete his triple-double.

Kyle Anderson had 20 points and Mike Conley added 19 for the Grizzlies, who lost for the seventh time in nine games.

“James [Harden] has been playing at a high level,” Memphis coach J.B. Bickerstaff said.

“Some of the shots that he made in the first half, they are indefensible,” he said. “I thought our guys showed a lot of character by the way they responded in the second half. They put a lot more pressure on him and forced him into some turnovers.”

