Pirri, Stastny lead Golden Knights to victory in Arizona

AP, GLENDALE, Arizona

Brandon Pirri had a late December to remember for the Vegas Golden Knights.

The journeyman forward on Sunday had a goal and an assist in the Golden Knights’ 5-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes and has five goals as part of his seven points in the six games he has played for Vegas this season.

Pirri failed to register a point in only one of those games. He has been a regular since Dec. 20.

“It’s a lot of fun playing here because everyone’s contributing,” Pirri said. “Things are going good. I’ve always believed in myself and I’m getting the opportunity. When you get the opportunity you have to reward the people that put you in this spot and at the same time I have to reward myself. I put in a lot of work.”

Paul Stastny also had a goal and an assist, while goalie Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 29 shots for Vegas.

Reilly Smith, Cody Eakin and Ryan Carpenter also scored to help Vegas win their third straight and extend their points streak to six games.

The Golden Knights have won five of six games against Arizona.

“We played hard, we played quick. We were good with the forecheck, we were good with the puck and we didn’t make a lot of mistakes,” Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault said.

A large following of Golden Knights fans made plenty of noise for the visiting team and saw their team take control with three goals in the third period.

“I liked the way we played all night, not just the third period,” Vegas coach Gerard Gallant said.

A frustrated Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet called his team’s effort an implosion less than 24 hours after Arizona got an overtime win in Anaheim, California.

“Just very casual from a lot of key guys,” Tocchet said. “I just saw a team go totally south on us. You want to be a good NHL hockey team or a player, you’ve got to be consistent... So maybe we have some players here that just can’t do it regularly and we’re going to have to find some players that will.”