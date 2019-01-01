Ravens win AFC North; wild cards for Eagles, Colts

AP

The playoff chase went down to the final minutes of the season on Sunday, when Baltimore squeezed in as American Football Conference (AFC) North winners and defending Super Bowl champions Philadelphia got some help to secure an National Football Conference (NFC) wild card.

That left Pittsburgh and Minnesota out.

Kansas City (12-4) grabbed the AFC’s top seed, followed by New England (11-5), Houston (11-5) and Baltimore (10-6).

The Chargers (12-4) own the first wild card and play at the Ravens on Sunday.

The Colts (10-6) romped past the Titans 33-17 in Tennessee and have the other wild card. They travel to Houston on Saturday.

The Saints (13-3) have the top seed in the NFC and the Rams (12-4) got the No. 2 spot when they beat San Francisco.

Chicago (12-4), whose win at Minnesota knocked out the Vikings and put the Eagles into the post-season, are seeded third and get Philadelphia (9-7) on Sunday.

Dallas (10-6) are the fourth seed and play Seattle (10-6) on Saturday.

C.J. Mosley intercepted a fourth-down pass by Baker Mayfield to preserve the Ravens’ 26-24 win as Baltimore rushed for a season-best 296 yards.

A year ago, Baltimore missed the playoffs by losing their finale at home to the Bengals, who rallied with a last-minute touchdown.

“If you want to write a book about this season, probably no one would believe it,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said.

Steelers players remained on the field after they edged Cincinnati 16-13 and watched the drama from Baltimore, but their archrivals the Browns could not help them against the equally hated Ravens and Pittsburgh (9-6-1) are out.

“It just sucks,” Steelers guard David DeCastro said. “How hard we work, how much effort we put in. To go from 7-2-1 to where we are now is heartbreaking.”

Nick Foles, who led the Eagles to the Super Bowl title over the Patriots in Minneapolis in February, guided them to a resounding 24-0 victory in Washington.

Then the Bears helped out at Minnesota with a 24-10 win, even though they had nothing to play for, being set as the NFC’s third seeds.

“We’re not sneaking in. We’re here to do some damage,” Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins said.

Earlier, the Texans rallied from losing their first three games to win the AFC South and become the No. 3 seeds.

Houston easily handled Jacksonville 20-3 as Deshaun Watson threw for 234 yards and ran for a touchdown, and DeAndre Hopkins had 147 yards receiving.

The Texans finished last in the division last season. They and the Bears have done the worst-to-first turnaround this season, making it 15 of the past 16 seasons that has occurred in the league.

“It’s do or die now, so you’ve got to put everything on the line now,” Watson said. “Prepare harder than you did before and anything can happen at this point. The tournament is wide open and it’s my first playoff, so I’m just excited to get in and see how things go.”

Meanwhile, New England get a week off in early January for the 13th time since 2001, most in the NFL during that span.

The Patriots routed the Jets 38-3 and because they defeated Houston during the season they get the bye.

“Eleven and five is nothing to be sad about,” Tom Brady said. “We fought pretty hard and put ourselves in good position.”