SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

SAILING

Wild Oats XI keep title

Wild Oats XI have kept their Sydney to Hobart line honors victory after a protest against the yacht was dismissed by a five-person international jury yesterday. Runners-up Black Jack claimed that Wild Oats XI did not have their automatic identification system switched on and that they were disadvantaged because they did not know where the yacht was sailing. The protest, brought against Wild Oats XI by the race committee, was dismissed as invalid because it had to be filed by a competitor. The Black Jack crew decided not to file a protest, but asked the race committee to look into the situation. Jury chairman Russell Green said that the race committee’s protest had arisen from a competitor in the race, and therefore a person with a conflict of interest within the meaning of the racing rules of sailing. “A competitor with the information about a potential rule breach must lodge a protest,” Green said. “The sport of sailing is a self-policing sport. These guys are out there, out of sight, out of land, we don’t have referees. If there’s a possible breach, then it’s up to the competitors to bring a protest.”

BASKETBALL

Tampering memo sent

Amid scrutiny of LeBron James’ comments about New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis, the NBA has sent teams a reminder about the league’s tampering policy, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported. The league reportedly sent a memo to all teams to further explain the policy, saying in part that “employment contracts are to be respected and conduct that interferes with contractual employment relationships is prohibited.” Another part says: “Teams should be entitled to focus their efforts on the competition this season with the players they have under contract, without having to divert attention or resources to conduct or speculation regarding the potential destinations of those players in future seasons.” The memo also makes clear that while players are generally not punished for commenting on other players, sustained recruiting or doing it at the behest of their team would be considered a violation.

SOCCER

Cole returns as coach

Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole has returned to the club to coach in its academy. The 37-year-old, who played for Chelsea from 2003 to 2010, is to work with various age groups, including the under-18s and development squad, while continuing to study for his coaching qualifications. “It has always been our philosophy to have a number of ex-players involved in our coaching structure so they can pass on their unique experiences and what it means to play for Chelsea,” head of youth development Neil Bath said on Friday. “Joe will work across a number of age groups and with various staff to ensure he gets to experience the full range of our program.”

SOCCER

Crew to stay in Columbus

With their NFL franchise in better shape, Cleveland Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam are tackling soccer. The Haslams have agreed to take over the Columbus Crew, guaranteeing that the MLS team will not relocate. Since October, the Haslams have been working with a group headed by former team doctor Peter Edwards to keep the Crew in Ohio while exploring the possibility of buying the team. On Friday, the sides announced an agreement, ending speculation about the team’s uncertain future. Before the Haslams became involved, there was a strong chance that the Crew would move to Austin, Texas.