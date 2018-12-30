Rested Leafs break Jackets’ streak

AP, COLUMBUS, Ohio

The Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday looked well-rested coming off a five-day holiday break. They were fast and opportunistic in handling the Columbus Blue Jackets, who were playing the second night of a back-to-back.

John Tavares scored two goals and backup goalie Garret Sparks had 27 saves to lift the streaking Maple Leafs over Columbus 4-2.

“Sometimes after a few days you can feel a little flat, just out of rhythm and just timing and everything, so I thought overall we played a pretty solid game,” Tavares said. “Sparky was solid and made some big saves when we needed him to.”

Tavares’ two first-period goals set up a return to Toronto yesterday, when he was to face his former team, the New York Islanders. He played there for nine seasons before joining his hometown Maple Leafs in a seven-year, US$77 million deal last summer.

Tavares’ linemate, Mitch Marner, had a goal and assisted on both his tallies, and Frederik Gauthier also scored to power the Maple Leafs to their fifth straight win, matching the longest streak of the season. They are a distant second to Tampa Bay in the Atlantic Division.

Nick Foligno and Artemi Panarin scored for Columbus, and Sergei Bobrovsky had 25 saves.

The Blue Jackets, playing on consecutive nights, saw their five-game winning streak snapped as they try to stay close to Washington at the top of the Metropolitan Division.

However, coach John Tortorella was not overly critical of his team’s play.

“We had some zone time, generated some chances, their goalie played well,” Tortorella said. “Give him some credit, but some of our chances, especially from our back end, were shot wide.”

CANADIENS 5, PANTHERS 3

Tomas Tatar never thought his game was off track, and he showed that for the Canadiens in their first game after the holiday break. Tatar scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the third period, as the Canadiens beat the Florida Panthers 5-3.

The left wing scored on a turnover in the first minute and broke a 2-2 tie with a shot that beat goalie Roberto Luongo on the near post in the third period.

Tatar had been on a six-game point drought over a nine-day period this month.

“I never really thought [my play] was out. We were winning. It’s a team effort every night and it doesn’t really matter who’s going to score, who’s going to produce the most,” Tatar said.

Jonathan Drouin had a goal and an assist, and Nicolas Deslauriers and Artturi Lehkonen also scored for the Canadiens, who won their third straight.

Henrik Borgstrom, Denis Malgin and Keith Yandle scored for the Panthers, who ended a two-game winning streak.

Montreal’s Antti Niemi, in for injured Carey Price, and Luongo each stopped 23 shots.

“I thought the second and third period he played well,” said Claude Julien of Niemi, who gave up seven goals in his last appearance on Dec. 11. “I like the way he reacted. The first period maybe a little rusty, but we didn’t help him with the chances we gave them on those goals.”

ISLANDERS 6, SENATORS 3

Mathew Barzal had two goals and an assist to help New York rally for a win over Ottawa.

Josh Bailey had a goal and an assist, while Anders Lee, Johnny Boychuk and Casey Cizikas also scored for New York, who came back from a pair of two-goal deficits to win for the fifth time in six games.

Thomas Greiss gave up three goals on 17 shots before he was pulled 6 minutes, 11 seconds into the second period.