Australian Open policy to counter oven-like heat

AFP, MELBOURNE

A new extreme heat policy that dictates when it is safe to play is to be introduced at next month’s Australian Open to better deal with frequent oven-like conditions on court.

The “heat stress scale” developed after conducting research with thermal experts at the University of Sydney is to be used for the first time at a Grand Slam to help prevent players from fainting and experiencing exhaustion, relying on more weather-measuring devices at Melbourne Park.

It follows “cutting-edge research and testing into the specific effects of heat stress on tennis players,” organizers said.

New rules would allow for a 10-minute break between the second and third sets in women’s singles matches when a four — on a scale of one to five — is recorded on the scale prior to or during the first two sets of a match.

Men would get a 10-minute breather after the third set if a four is reached.

If the scale goes to five, play can be suspended.

The policy also introduces 15-minute breaks for wheelchair players.

The scale takes into account the effects of heat on the human body, including the maximum stress an athlete can safely withstand, the sweat rate of that person and their core temperature, Tennis Australia chief medical officer Carolyn Broderick said.

“The scale also accounts for the physiological variances between adults, wheelchair and junior athletes, while also taking into account the four climate factors — air temperature, radiant heat or the strength of the sun, humidity and wind speed,” she added.

Previously, organizers could only activate the extreme heat policy and halt play or close roofs when the temperature exceeded 40°C and the Australian Bureau of Meteorology’s wet bulb globe temperature index — which is used to estimate heat stress in humans — hit 32.5°C.

Suffocating weather at Melbourne Park has caused serious problems with players in the past.

Among those suffering at this year’s tournament was Gael Monfils, with fears for his health in a mid-afternoon match against Novak Djokovic.

The Frenchman, known as one of the fittest players on tour, looked dazed and confused in his second set and eventually received medical assistance.

He said afterward that he was “dying” on court, while France’s Alize Cornet had her blood pressure and pulse monitored by a doctor during a medical timeout, saying later that she was going to faint.

One of the worst years for heat was 2014, when many players were in trouble.

Among them was Blaz Kavcic, who was placed on a drip, while Frank Dancevic said he hallucinated about the cartoon character Snoopy.

Additional reporting by Reuters