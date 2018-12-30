Fernandinho’s absence hurting slumping Man City

AP, MANCHESTER, England

From a 15-match unbeaten start to three losses in 18 days, Manchester City’s title defense in the English Premier League has unexpectedly hit a wall.

That the slump has coincided with the absence of Fernandinho is surely no coincidence.

The defensive midfielder from Brazil has been one of the unsung heroes in Pep Guardiola’s remarkable team, providing protection for the defense and a robust platform for its dynamic attacking play.

A former box-to-box midfielder, Fernandinho also chips in with the odd goal. It is only when he is not around that he is really appreciated.

City slipped to their first defeat of the season — a 2-0 loss at Chelsea on Dec. 8 — with Fernandinho in the starting lineup, but that was regarded as an anomaly. City dominated the first half, wasting chances before being hit by two second-half goals.

He was missing, injured with a thigh injury, when City lost 3-2 at home to Crystal Palace and 2-1 away to Leicester City either side of Christmas, when Guardiola’s team put in almost unrecognizable displays.

There is a good chance he will not play today, either, when City look to revive their title challenge at Southampton amid the 20th round of fixtures.

City have dropped to third place, seven points behind Liverpool and one adrift of Tottenham Hotspur.

Defensively, City have looked fragile in Fernandinho’s absence, with his replacements — John Stones, a center-back briefly converted to center midfield, and Ilkay Gundogan — not in his class as a shield for the back four.

Whether it is his positioning, his reading of the game or his astutely timed fouls that stop opposition breakaways, Fernandinho is key to the way City balance attack and defense and has been previously described by Guardiola as “a fundamental player for us” and one of the best midfield anchormen.

Guardiola wanted a backup for the 33-year-old in the off-season, but failed in a bid to sign Italy’s Jorginho, who snubbed City’s offer in favor of following Maurizio Sarri from SSC Napoli to Chelsea.

City did not have enough time to land any of their other potential targets, so went into the season with just one proper holding midfielder. It has proven to be the team’s big weakness, relying too much on Fernandinho being fit.

Guardiola could turn to Ajax youngster Frenkie de Jong in the off-season, but, more immediately, he will hope Fernandinho returns quickly. The Spanish coach has already said he would not be buying anyone in next month’s window.

Even if Fernandinho has a chance to return for the Southampton game, Guardiola would be wise to make sure he is fully fit for the home match against Liverpool on Thursday, given the significance of that fixture to the title race.

One thing going in Guardiola’s favor in his most testing spell this season is the return of creative midfielders Kevin de Bruyne and David Silva, who could both start at St Mary’s Stadium alongside Gundogan.