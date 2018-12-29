SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

West Ham down Saints

Felipe Anderson scored twice in six minutes on Thursday as West Ham United overcame Southampton 2-1 to move into the English Premier League top 10. The Brazilian’s pair in the second half came moments after West Ham were jolted out of a slumber by Nathan Redmond’s scrambled goalmouth finish. The winning goal was an attractive two-pass counterattack. Southampton’s Stuart Armstrong was blocked from distance after a corner as West Ham’s Issa Diop set Michail Antonio free. Antonio chipped through for Anderson, who raced on and finished in style.

Inter fans shut out

Inter are to play Empoli today without their fans after racism and violence overshadowed Christmas soccer in Serie A. Police in Florence said that visiting Inter supporters would not be allowed to attend the match, with the away stand closed. It follows violence before Wednesday’s clash against SSC Napoli at the San Siro, which resulted in a fan’s death after he was hit by a car during a brawl. During the game, Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly was targeted with “monkey” chants.

Qatar seeks rabbi’s help

The rabbi who brought kosher hot dogs to New York baseball stadiums wants to help Qatar host Jewish fans with food they can eat at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Marc Schneier, who founded Long Island’s mega-wealthy Hampton Synagogue, says he has been asked by Hassan al-Thawadi — secretary-general of the World Cup organizing committee — to advise him on hosting thousands of Jewish fans expected at the finals. Visitors with Israeli passports, currently barred from the Muslim country by law, would also be welcome, Schneier said, citing the Qatari official. He and al-Thawadi “have been in conversation for the last several months about certain ideas and initiatives he would like to implement to welcome and accommodate the many Jewish visitors they are anticipating at the World Cup,” Schneier said, including “bringing kosher food.”

Schumacher to be honored

Michael Schumacher is in Formula One’s thoughts as the seven-time world champion approaches his 50th birthday, five years after a near-fatal skiing accident left the Ferrari great fighting brain injuries. The German’s birthday is on Friday. The Ferrari museum in Maranello, Italy, is planning an exhibition “both as a celebration and a mark of gratitude to the most successful Prancing Horse driver ever.” Mercedes, the last team Schumacher drove for in Formula One before retirement in 2012, is to have some of his cars on display at their museum in Stuttgart, Germany.

James misses game

LeBron James was held out of the Lakers’ game against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night with a groin injury, ending his consecutive games played streak at 156. James was injured during the Lakers’ 127-101 victory over two-time defending NBA champions the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday when he slipped while going for a loose ball. An scan showed that James sustained a left-groin strain rather than a tear, but no timetable has been set for his return. The Kings won 117-116.