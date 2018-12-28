SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

ATHLETICS

William Bailey dies aged 84

New Zealand’s William “Bill” Bailey, who held now-obscure world records in 20km and one-hour running events, has died aged 84, Athletics New Zealand said. Bailey died on Christmas Day and no cause of death has yet been released. At the time he broke the records they had a higher status than today and were held by Czech legend Emil Zatopek. Bailey broke both marks in the same race in Auckland, New Zealand, in 1963. In one hour he covered 12 miles, 960 yards, 7 inches, or 20.19km. In 2013 he said that “there was no doubt in my mind that I was going to do it on that particular day. When it finished and everyone had gone home, I thought I better go home and mow the lawns.” Bailey competed in the 5,000m at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics and at the Commonwealth Games in 1954, 1958, 1962 and 1966.

CRICKET

Imam leads Pakistan to lead

Imam-ul-Haq yesterday scored a half-century as Pakistan made a good start to their second innings on the second day of the first Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park. Imam was on 57 not out as Pakistan reached 100-1 at tea, an overall lead of 58 in what has been a low-scoring Test. Imam and opening partner Fakhar Zaman wiped out a first-innings deficit of 42, taking their side two runs into the lead before Zaman flicked a ball from first-innings destroyer Duanne Olivier to fine-leg after scoring 12. Left-handed Imam had a shaky start. He hurried to 15 off 11 balls, but all three of his boundaries to that point were off the edge of his bat. He was still on 15 when he was dropped low down by Hashim Amla at first-slip off Dale Steyn. However, he then batted solidly in reaching fifty off 71 balls with seven fours and a hooked six off Olivier. Imam and Shan Masood (22 not out) added an unbeaten 56 for the second wicket. Earlier, Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock steered South Africa to a first-innings lead. Bavuma made 53 and De Kock hit 45 before South Africa were bowled out for 223. Left-arm fast bowlers Mohammad Amir and Shaheen Shah Afridi took 4-62 and 4-64 respectively.

FOOTBALL

Brady plans to keep playing

Tom Brady is thinking of playing even beyond next season. The five-time Super Bowl champion quarterback might be 41 years old, but he on Wednesday signaled that he has plans to lead the New England Patriots next year and into the future. “I absolutely believe I will play in 2019,” Brady said in repeating his intentions for next season in his weekly interview on Westwood One Radio. “I know I’ve talked about it a long time. I have goals to play not only next year, but beyond that. And I’m going to try to do it as best as I possibly can.” Already the titleholder for most NFL wins (233) and most Super Bowl victories by a quarterback, Brady has the Patriots in the playoffs again this season, leading them to a 10th consecutive American Football Conference East title with a 10-5 record. They conclude the regular season on Sunday against the visiting New York Jets. Brady’s contract expires after next season. The 199th pick in the 2000 NFL draft, he has spent his entire 19-year career with the Patriots. “It will certainly be a challenge,” Brady said. “I don’t take any of these things for granted, but I hope I can keep playing, and I hope I can keep playing at a championship level.”