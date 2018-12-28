Reserves help the Clippers hang on for win over Kings

AP, LOS ANGELES

Lou Williams on Wednesday night scored 24 points and Montrezl Harrell added 22 as the Los Angeles Clippers nearly squandered a 27-point lead before holding off the hard-charging Sacramento Kings 127-118.

Reserves were the leading scorers for the Clippers, even though every Los Angeles starter reached double figures for the first time this season.

Tobias Harris had 17 points and Avery Bradley scored 15.

De’Aaron Fox finished with 19 points and Bogdan Bogdanovic had 13 for the Kings. Buddy Hield scored 11, ending his seven-game streak with 20 or more.

The Kings finally cut a 27-point margin to single digits with just more than three minutes remaining before the Clippers put their regular fourth-quarter lineup back in the game.

Yogi Ferrell’s jumper with 2 minutes, 14 seconds left pulled the Kings to 119-115, but Harrell scored inside on the Clippers’ next trip down the floor for the first Los Angeles field goal since Williams hit a three-pointer with 8 minutes, 14 seconds to go.

Frank Mason’s three-pointer got the Kings to 121-118 with 1 minute, 12 seconds left, but Williams followed with a fadeaway with 42 seconds remaining and the Clippers sealed the game from the free-throw line.

In other games on Wednesday, the Detroit Pistons overpowered the Washington Wizards 106-95, the Phoenix Suns edged the Orlando Magic 122-120, the Indiana Pacers outlasted the Atlanta Hawks 129-121, the Brooklyn Nets narrowly defeated the Charlotte Hornets 134-132 and the Toronto Raptors triumphed over the Miami Heat 106-104.

Elsewhere, the Minnesota Timberwolves crushed the Chicago Bulls 119-94, the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 95-87, the Dallas Mavericks edged the New Orleans Pelicans 122-119 and the San Antonio Spurs overpowered the Denver Nuggets 111-103.

