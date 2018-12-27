Choupo-Moting of Paris Saint-Germain burgled second time

AFP, PARIS

The apartment of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting was broken into by thieves for the second time in a month, a police source said on Tuesday.

Thieves last month escaped with jewels and handbags worth more than 500,000 euros (US$569,324) while Choupo-Moting was playing for PSG against Liverpool in the Champions League.

On Monday, Choupo-Moting was again targeted, as burglars reportedly forced open the door of his apartment in Paris and then fled after setting off an alarm.

PSG captain Thiago Silva had on Saturday been the victim of a robbery while he was playing in the club’s 1-0 win over Nantes at the Parc des Princes.

Meanwhile, Timothy Weah is to leave PSG on loan for six months in January, the US striker said on Tuesday.

British media reported that the 18-year-old was set to join Scottish champions Celtic.

Weah has played only three times for PSG this season as bigger names such as Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani have limited his first-team chances.

In a message posted in French on Instagram, Weah thanked his teammates, the coaching staff and supporters for making him feel part of the family.

Since making his international debut in March, Weah has chalked up more appearances for the US than for the French club.

Weah became the fourth-youngest US men’s national team player to score a goal when he netted in a 3-0 win over Bolivia in May.