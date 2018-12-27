Supermaxi ‘Scallywag’ out of Sydney-Hobart yacht race

Reuters, SYDNEY

Hong Kong supermaxi Scallywag yesterday became the first high-profile withdrawal from the 74th edition of the Sydney to Hobart blue-water classic yacht race.

The Seng Huang Lee-owned yacht, which had been fourth out of the Sydney Heads, retired at sea after suffering a broken bowsprit.

Scallywag were one of five supermaxis in the race, which started at 1pm, with Black Jack holding about a minute lead out of the harbor.

The Mark Bradford-skippered Black Jack took advantage of a drop and shift in the breeze as the leading yachts approached the entrance to the harbor.

However, by shortly after 5pm, they were in fourth place, having been overtaken by fellow supermaxis Comanche, Wild Oats XI and Infotrack.

Last year’s winners, Comanche, had headed further out to sea and were sailing at more than 27 knots with about 540 nautical miles (1,000km) until the finish in Hobart, while the three other big boats were closer to shore.

Scallywag were not the only withdrawal with the Gordon Ketelby-owned and skippered Zen having to pull out with broken rigging.

Comanche took line honors last year in a race record of 1 day, 9 hours, 15 minutes and 24 seconds after winning a protest against Wild Oats XI for an incident shortly after the start on Sydney Harbor.

Wild Oats XI actually crossed the line first at Constitution Dock in 1 day, 8 hours, 48 minutes and 50 seconds, but had a one-hour penalty imposed following a near collision with Comanche about 15 minutes after the start.

Wild Oats XI had inched past Comanche with less than 10 nautical miles (19km) remaining — as both boats were becalmed in fickle winds on the River Derwent — and finished about 26 minutes in front, but were then relegated after the protest.

The Oatley family-owned Wild Oats XI have won eight line honors and are considered the favorites, because they had beaten Comanche across the line last year.

A total of 85 yachts entered the 630-nautical mile (1,167km) race, which is expected to be sailed in light to moderate northeasterly winds of between 15 and 25 knots and cause little in the way of dangerous conditions.

The forecast is welcome news for organizers who today commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 1998 race, in which a sudden storm sank five boats, killed six sailors and resulted in 55 others having to be rescued.

This year’s race features its first all-professional female crew on Wild Oats X, led by skipper Stacey Jackson.

Former Australian minister for foreign affairs Julie Bishop was on the yacht at the start as a team ambassador, but jumped off as it passed Bondi Beach.