Boxer Stevenson out of coma, his girlfriend says

AFP, MONTREAL, Quebec

Former light heavyweight world champion Adonis Stevenson has come out of a coma three weeks after a knockout loss to Oleksandr Gvozdyk, Stevenson’s girlfriend said on Saturday.

Simone “Sisi” God issued a statement via social media saying that the fighter was awake.

“Despite recent reports being leaked to media, I wanted to clarify that Adonis is awake,” God said. “He is healing from his injury in the private company of his family and his dedicated medical team.”

Boxing promoter Yvon Michel on Thursday said Stevenson was still in a medically induced coma and on life support.

“He still needs mechanical assistance to breathe, and he has not regained consciousness,” Michel said. “When we visit him, we cannot stay with him for long, and the doctors do not venture an opinion on what lies ahead.”

On Saturday, Michel tweeted: “Great News,” adding that he had spoken with God and “things have evolved enormously.”

Stevenson, a 41-year-old Canadian fighter of Haitian descent, was helped to the dressing room after losing the World Boxing Council crown in his 10th title defense over five years.

WARRINGTON VS FRAMPTON

AP, MANCHESTER, England

Josh Warrington retained his IBF featherweight title on Saturday by beating Carl Frampton by unanimous decision after a thrilling 12-round fight.

The pair engaged in one of the contenders for fight of the year at Manchester Arena.

The judges gave it to Warrington 116-112, 116-112 and 116-113 in his first title defense.

Frampton came back into the fight in the middle rounds, but could not sustain the pressure.

WHYTE VS CHISORA

AP, LONDON

Dillian Whyte stopped Dereck Chisora in the 11th round of an all-British heavyweight bout at the 02 Arena on Saturday.

The competitive fight was ended when Whyte threw a left hook that left Chisora unconscious.

Chisora led on the cards of two of the three judges, but left his jaw exposed and Whyte took advantage.