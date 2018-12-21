SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

SOCCER

Real make club final

Gareth Bale on Wednesday scored a hat-trick as Real Madrid beat Japan’s Kashima Antlers 3-1 to book a spot in the Club World Cup final. European champions Real are to play host side Al Ain in tomorrow’s final in Abu Dhabi, as they bid to win the title for the third year in a row. Kashima almost made a dream start inside two minutes with a close-range shot from Serginho that was saved by Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. Bale opened the scoring in the 44th minute with a left-foot strike into the bottom corner of the net after playing a one-two with Marcelo. Bale struck his second in the 53rd minute, taking advantage of a defensive mix-up that left the Kashima goal wide open, and the Wales forward made it 3-0 two minutes later with a left-foot shot into the top corner.

TENNIS

Panel posits integrity fixes

Scrapping official live-scoring data at the lowest level of professional tennis and taking a harder line on “tanking” are among the recommendations made by an international review panel in a report published on Wednesday. The panel was formed in 2016 by the sport’s four main professional governing bodies to address betting-related and other integrity issues. “The nature of the game lends itself to manipulation for betting purposes,” the panel said. “Detection is difficult, not least because at many lower-level matches there are no spectators and inadequate facilities to protect players from potential corrupters. Moreover, under-performance is often attributed to ‘tanking,’ which too often has been tolerated.” The panel said there was no simple solution to the problem with a package of measures required, including banning tournaments from accepting sponsorship by the betting industry and reorganizing the Tennis Integrity Unit with independent oversight. Players in the lowest tiers are susceptible to being corrupted because of the difficulty of making a living, it said. The sport’s major bodies released a joint statement saying they would work to implement the recommendations.

BETTING

Bill seeks to set standards

Sports wagering in the US would be regulated by the federal government under a bill with bipartisan support introduced on Wednesday by US senators Orrin Hatch and Chuck Schumer. The 2018 Sports Wagering Market Integrity Act would set standards for states seeking to offer sports betting, but would not give leagues a share of gambling revenues. “This bill is the first step toward ensuring that sports betting is done right in the states that choose to legalize it. Just as importantly, it provides protections for states that choose not to go down that path,” Hatch said. The bill would authorize regulated online sports wagering to counter betting from outside the US, ban sports wagers on amateur sports events except college events, restrict certain wagers as needed to combat match integrity issues, set a minimum age of 21 to place a bet, and ban athletes, coaches and officials associated with sports organizations and people convicted of certain crimes from wagering. It would also require that wagering operators use data licensed by sports organizations to determine the outcome of sports wagers through 2024. That could allow leagues to make money by serving as providers of statistical information.