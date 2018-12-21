Alli hit by thrown bottle as Spurs knock Arsenal out

AFP, LONDON

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino called for Arsenal to take “responsibility” after Tottenham star Dele Alli was hit by a bottle thrown from the crowd during his side’s 2-0 EFL Cup quarter-final win on Wednesday.

South Korea forward Son Heung-min put Tottenham ahead and Alli increased their advantage as they won at the Emirates Stadium for the first time in 10 visits dating back to 2010.

The England midfielder’s decisive contribution provoked a disgraceful reaction from an Arsenal fan, who threw a plastic bottle that struck Alli on the back of the head in the 73rd minute.

Alli rubbed his head, but appeared unharmed as he responded by gesturing toward the Arsenal fans to indicate the scoreline.

“It is what it is. It made the goal even sweeter, and the win,” Alli said with a smile.

However, Pochettino demanded that Arsenal find the culprit.

“One stupid person made a mistake. I respect the Arsenal fans. I hope that Arsenal take some responsibility,” he said.

There also appeared to be other objects thrown by Arsenal supporters into the section occupied by Tottenham’s fans as the atmosphere turned toxic.

Earlier this month, a Tottenham fan was banned for four years after being found guilty of throwing a banana skin at Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Arsenal are scanning CCTV to find the culprit.

Issues in the stands took the gloss off a mature Tottenham performance that underlined why Pochettino is the bookmakers’ favorite to succeed Jose Mourinho as Manchester United’s manager.

Tottenham have not won a major prize since lifting the EFL Cup in 2008, and they are to face London rivals Chelsea over two legs for a place in the final.

Eden Hazard came off the bench to score Chelsea’s 84th-minute winner in their 1-0 victory against AFC Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge.

“Chelsea is a great team and it’s going to be very tough, but we are excited,” Pochettino said.

Against the run of play, Tottenham gave a thrilling glimpse of their class as they snatched the lead with a lethal counterattack in the 21st minute.

When Lucas Moura’s aerial challenge deflected the ball into Alli’s path, the Tottenham midfielder instinctively clipped a superb pass over the Arsenal defense.

Son anticipated the delivery with a perfectly timed run behind Nacho Monreal and kept his nerve to slot a fine finish past Petr Cech.

Arsenal’s profligacy proved costly as Pochettino’s men turned up the heat after halftime.

Pochettino went for the kill as he sent on Harry Kane for his first appearance in the tournament since 2015.

It was an inspired move as Kane played a key role in Tottenham’s second goal in the 59th minute.

When Cech miskicked a clearance straight to Kane, the Tottenham striker floated a superb pass to Alli, who clipped a majestic finish over the Arsenal goalkeeper.