Fortuna Duesseldorf hand Dortmund first Bundesliga defeat

Reuters, DORTMUND, Germany

Bundesliga pacesetters Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday suffered a shock 2-1 loss at promoted Fortuna Duesseldorf that snapped their unbeaten league start and cut their lead to six points.

Goals from Dodi Lukebakio and Jean Zimmer in either half secured an unexpected three points against the overwhelming title favorites Dortmund, who remain on 39 points.

Second-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach moved to 33 points by beating Nuremberg 2-0, having missed a penalty. Champions Bayern Munich, third on 30, were yesterday to host RB Leipzig.

“I think we were missing the greed to want to win the game,” Dortmund captain Marco Reus said. “Overall the defeat was deserved, because we did not deliver. We have to learn from this and be more determined.”

“Now we must stand up and dust off, and on Friday we have the next game,” he added.

As expected, Dortmund, who had only lost in the UEFA Champions League this term, had most possession, with about 75 percent in the first half, but Duesseldorf created the chances.

Belgian winger Lukebakio notched his seventh league goal this season after a quick break in the 22nd minute.

Jean Zimmer then scored Duesseldorf’s second goal in the 56th with an unstoppable pile driver that gave goalkeeper Roman Buerki no chance.

Dortmund, who face Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League last 16 in February, increased the pressure and substitute Paco Alcacer headed home his 12th goal of the campaign — his 10th as a substitute — to cut the deficit in the 81st minute.

However, despite a one-sided finale, Dortmund could not find an equalizer and suffered their first loss of the league campaign.

In other games on Tuesday, Herta BSC fought to a 2-2 draw with Augsburg and VfL Wolfsburg defeated VfB Stuttgart 2-0.

