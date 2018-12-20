Blues break tie on replay before beating Oilers 4-1

AP, EDMONTON, Alberta

A long look at a close call on Tuesday night helped the St Louis Blues take two points and left the Edmonton Oilers scratching their heads.

Pat Maroon was credited with the tiebreaking goal following a replay review early in the third period as St Louis went on to a 4-1 victory over Edmonton.

Vladimir Tarasenko, David Perron and Jaden Schwartz also scored for the Blues, who have won three of four, while Brayden Schenn had three assists.

“It was a real solid team effort,” interim coach Craig Berube said. “Man to man, everybody was dialed in and played a real solid team game for 60 minutes. Special teams were big, we scored a big power-play goal, the penalty kill was excellent.”

Jesse Puljujarvi scored for the Oilers, who had won six straight home games.

Maroon’s second goal of the season came 2 minutes, 19 seconds into the final period. Officials determined that the puck crossed the line during a goal-mouth scramble, even though initially no goal was called on the ice.

“The way it was explained to us was that he pushed on the puck, he didn’t push on the pad,” Oilers coach Ken Hitchcock said.

Edmonton’s Jujhar Khaira was serving a five-minute major for cross-checking when the Blues added to their lead as Tarasenko ended a seven-game drought with his 10th goal of the season.

Schwartz put the game away with an empty-netter.

St Louis went ahead eight minutes into the first period when Perron beat Oilers goalie Cam Talbot up high with a wrist-shot for his 11th goal of the season.

The Blues had 13 first-period shots, while the Oilers only put eight on St Louis starter Jake Allen, who finished with 22 saves.

Edmonton came close five minutes into the second period, but Connor McDavid ripped a shot off the crossbar.

However, the Oilers got the tying goal a couple of minutes after that when Puljujarvi scored on a one-timer — a play that withstood a replay review for a potential offside call.

In other games on Tuesday, the Florida Panthers crushed the Buffalo Sabres 5-2, the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 and the Toronto Maple Leafs demolished the New Jersey Devils 7-2.

Elsewhere, the New York Rangers overpowered the Anaheim Ducks 3-1, the San Jose Sharks dominated the Minnesota Wild 4-0 and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Nashville Predators 2-1.

The Dallas Stars shut out the Calgary Flames 2-0, the New York Islanders beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-1, the Tampa Bay Lightning crushed the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 and the Los Angeles Kings overpowered the Winnipeg Jets 4-1.

