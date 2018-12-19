SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

TENNIS

Return, dress rules eased

A series of rule changes making it easier for women to return after pregnancy or injury was ratified on Monday by the WTA. Players making their way back to competition after being out for 52 weeks or longer are to be able to use their previous ranking to enter 12 tournaments over a three-year period. The WTA also announced that women would be allowed to wear leggings or compression shorts without a skirt, dress or shorts over them.

OLYMPICS

Medalist tells of abuse

Double Olympic gold medalist Shim Suk-hee broke down in tears as she told a South Korean court of the years of abuse she suffered at the hands of her coach. She told a court that her coach, Cho Jae-beom, had been beating her since she was seven — on one occasion breaking her fingers — leaving her “deeply traumatized.” His violence “kept escalating” as she grew older, she said. Just weeks ahead of the Pyeongchang Olympics, “he kicked and punched me so hard, especially on my head, that I even thought: ‘I could die here,’” she said, breaking down. Cho told police that he beat Shim and three other athletes at their training camp to “improve their performance” and was given 10 months in prison for assault at his trial in October, but has appealed the sentence. Shim said she had been “brainwashed” by Cho, who threatened to end her sporting career if she spoke out. The pre-Pyeongchang beating left her concussed and she blamed it for affecting her performance at the Games, where she failed to match her medal haul from Sochi.

BASEBALL

Sabathia gets payout

C.C. Sabathia gave up half a million dollars to show he had his teammate’s back. Instead, the New York Yankees paid him for his loyalty. The 38-year-old pitcher was two innings from receiving US$500,000 for pitching 155 innings last season, when he was ejected for throwing at the Tampa Bay Rays’ Jesus Sucre in the sixth inning of Sabathia’s final outing of the season. Rather than pitch out of the bullpen to get his bonus, Sabathia stayed at 153 innings. A review of the Yankees’ final luxury tax payroll revealed that they paid Sabathia the bonus, multiple outlets reported on Monday. “It was something that we did very private and weren’t looking to publicize, and I’ll just leave it at that,” Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said.

SOCCER

MLS shakes up playoffs

The MLS next year is to introduce a single-elimination playoff structure that would shorten its season by a month and wrap up all action before the November international break, it said on Monday. More importance would be placed on the regular season, since higher-seeded clubs are to host all playoff matches, which would consist of 13 single-elimination games. The format is compatible with the schedule for the next World Cup finals in 2022, it said. The number of clubs qualifying for the playoffs would rise to 14 from 12, with seven teams representing each conference and the top seeds in each getting a first-round bye. With the bulk of playoff action occurring in October and early November next year, the MLS should be able to avoid playing critical games in winter weather in its colder markets.