United face PSG, Reds draw Bayern in last 16

AFP, NYON, Switzerland

Liverpool are to take on fellow five-time winners Bayern Munich in the last 16 of the Champions League, while struggling Manchester United are to face French giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Real Madrid were paired with Ajax in Monday’s draw in Nyon, Switzerland, as the Spaniards attempt to lift the trophy for the fifth time in six seasons, while Barcelona are to play Lyon.

Liverpool, defeated finalists last season, sit on top of the Premier League, while Bayern have been far short of their own high standards in the Bundesliga.

“That’s the team of the hour, the league leaders in England, they are playing really good football, very physical, really stepping it up. We are looking forward to it,” Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said of the tie with Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are to take on Schalke 04, while Atletico Madrid, runners-up in 2014 and 2016, come up against Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus.

“A very difficult match, with few goals,” Juve vice president Pavel Nedved said, predicting the outcome. “No doubt Cristiano is the man of the Champions League — he has always shown that, with goals and victories.”

Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund are to meet Tottenham Hotspur for the second season in a row, having faced each other in last year’s group stage, while AS Roma are to meet two-time former champions Porto.

“We’ve already met them [Tottenham] twice. A strong opponent; the chances are at 50-50,” Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke told Sky.

United, at a low ebb after Sunday’s 3-1 defeat to Liverpool, meet PSG for the first time and a formidable task awaits against a side featuring Neymar and Kylian Mbappe — the world’s two most expensive players.

“It’s always difficult to play Manchester United,” PSG boss Thomas Tuchel said. “They have lots of experience in this competition... It’s always difficult to play at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have only managed one win in four fixtures this month, but the club’s former player Dennis Irwin said there is plenty of time to improve.

Manchester City’s director of football Txiki Begiristain said that the English champions would not have it easy against a Schalke outfit languishing in 13th place in Germany following a nightmare start.

“Teams that have been struggling in their leagues have still done very well in the Champions League,” Begiristain said. “Schalke will be difficult. After a winter break, German clubs are always very dangerous.”