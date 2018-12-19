United lose patience, sack Mourinho

AFP, MANCHESTER, England

Manchester United have sacked manager Jose Mourinho after their worst start to a season in almost 30 years, the club said yesterday.

The 55-year-old Portuguese’s last match in charge was the 3-1 defeat by Liverpool on Sunday, which left them 19 points behind their opponents.

Mourinho’s sacking comes just two-and-a-half years into his tenure and three years and a day since Chelsea sacked him just months after he had guided them to the title.

Former player Michael Carrick was to take charge of training before an interim boss is appointed.

Aside from results, Mourinho was also relieved of his duties due to a transfer spend of about ￡400 million (US$508 million) on 11 players that the club has insisted were all the Portuguese’s choice.

In addition to disquiet regarding the side’s stultifying style, there was further disappointment at Mourinho’s development of United’s younger players.

A United source said that Mourinho had been supported in his efforts to sign players and described reports of player power as being key to the sacking as wide of the mark.

United would pay Mourinho “no more than ￡15 million” to sever ties, British media reported.

Former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has been linked to the club and Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino could also be considered.

One bookmaker made Pochettino the early favorite and the 46-year-old Argentine is also former United fullback Gary Neville’s favored option.

“They need someone who meets the three key principles of that football club: the promotion of youth, entertaining football and to win football matches,” Neville told Sky Sports News.

Mourinho’s reign had started well enough with the EFL Cup and the Europa League trophies, but for a club who have been champions of England 20 times, Manchester City’s dominance has hurt.

However, despite his protestations to the contrary, the United board gave Mourinho plenty of money to compete.

Players such as Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku — who he last year persuaded to sign for United for ￡75 million — and Paul Pogba for a then-world record fee of ￡89 million in 2016 have floundered under his authoritarian stewardship.

Indeed it was his deteriorating relationship with Pogba that symbolized the decline at the club.

Andy Mitten, editor of fanzine United We Stand, told BBC Radio that neither the players nor the fans would miss Mourinho.

“We’ve been doing polls where 80 percent of fans wanted him to leave,” Mitten said. “He had a very good first season, an acceptable second season, but this season has been a disaster.”

Additional reporting by the Guardian