SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

BADMINTON

Sindhu finally grabs gold

India’s P.V. Sindhu celebrated gold at last yesterday after defeating Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara to win badminton’s season-ending World Tour Finals. The 23-year-old has suffered a series of near-misses in the past few years — winning silver at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games and silver again at this year’s Asian Games and Commonwealth Games — but she put any heartbreak behind her in Guangzhou, China, beating the fifth-ranked Okuhara 21-19, 21-17 in the women’s final in just over an hour.

FIELD HOCKEY

Dutch set for Cup final

Goalkeeper Pirmin Blaak on Saturday helped the Netherlands set up a title clash with Belgium in the field hockey World Cup after edging out Australia 4-3 on penalties in Bhubaneswar, India. Blaak was on top of his game throughout the semi-final, producing a match-winning save in sudden death to deny Australia a chance of clinching their third successive title. The match was level at 2-2 after world No. 1 Australia claimed an equalizer 26 seconds from full time at the Kalinga Stadium. Both teams scored three goals each in the penalty shootout, but as the match went to sudden death, the Netherlands — shooting first — scored while the Kookaburras missed the goal after Blaak got the ball away with his stick.

LUGE

Repilov wins Cup race

Roman Repilov of Russia won a World Cup men’s luge race on Saturday at Mount Van Hoevenberg in Lake Placid, New York. Winning for the second consecutive year, Repilov posted the fastest time in both heats. Johannes Ludwig of Germany took second and Reinhard Egger of Austria was third. Olympic silver medalist Chris Mazdzer of the US finished fourth on his home track, missing a medal by 0.04 seconds. Mazdzer was also competing later Saturday in the doubles race. “I had two awesome runs,” Mazdzer said. “I left nothing on the track.”

GOLF

Meltdown costs Rose No. 1

England’s Justin Rose failed to reclaim the world No. 1 ranking yesterday after a final-round meltdown at the Indonesian Masters in Jakarta as Thailand’s Poom Saksansin claimed the title for the second time with a three-shot victory. Although Rose’s title defense was effectively ended by a third-round 71, a tie for 16th or better would have put him at the top of the rankings. However, Rose’s putting let him down badly. He finished with a three-over-par 75, which left him in a share of 17th on six-under-par. Poom made a strong start with three birdies in his first six holes and signed for a final-round 68 for a winning total of 20-under 268.

HORSE RACING

Pimlico needs rebuilding

A study suggests a US$424 million demolition and rebuilding of the deteriorating Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, which annually hosts the Preakness Stakes, the second leg of thoroughbred horse racing’s Triple Crown. The course, which opened in 1870 and is the second-oldest race track in the US, was in major need of repair and upgrading, the study by the Maryland Stadium Authority said. Construction would require about three years and the Preakness, held on the third Saturday in May, would need to move temporarily, most likely to nearby Laurel Park race track.