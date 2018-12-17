Alvarez finishes Fielding in third-round knockout

AP, NEW YORK

Canelo Alvarez landed dozens of body punches, knocking down Rocky Fielding four times and stopping him in the third round at Madison Square Garden on Saturday to earn his third weight class title, taking the WBA super middleweight belt.

The sellout crowd of 20,112 cheered Alvarez as he delivered with power and precision, landing 73 punches, 35 to the body.

“That was the plan in the gym, to hit the body and then move up, and that’s the result,” Alvarez said through an interpreter.

It was quite a show in his debut at Madison Square Garden.

Fielding, 31, won the WBA crown in July when he knocked out Tyron Zeuge in Germany in the fifth round, but the Englishman had never faced anyone close to Canelo’s class — and it showed.

“He placed the shots well and he caught me,” Fielding said. “I stood too long to try to mix it with him when I shouldn’t have. The better man won tonight.”

The fight ended with 22 seconds remaining in the third round after two knockdowns in the round.

Fielding came to fight, but was outmanned from the outset. He could not block the bevy of body punches launched by Alvarez.

A right to the head and a left to the body late in the second round brought down Fielding’s hands enough to expose the head, so Alvarez used a huge right lead to knock down Fielding in the third round, and soon after finished it with a series of blows.

It really was no contest.