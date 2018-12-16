SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

FOOTBALL

Raiders’ Bryant suspended

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant was on Friday suspended indefinitely by the NFL for breaking the terms of his reinstatement from a prior ban. Bryant was conditionally reinstated in April last year after being suspended for all of the 2016 season for multiple breaches of the league’s substance abuse policy. He last year played in 15 games for Pittsburgh, although he provoked the team’s ire for taking to social media to demand a trade and criticize teammates. The Raiders acquired him during this year’s NFL draft, swapping a third-round selection to the Steelers for Bryant. Bryant, who was drafted by the Steelers in 2014, was first suspended for the first four games of the 2015 season for substance abuse violations.

RUGBY UNION

John Folau to join brother

John Folau, younger brother of Wallaby Israel Folau, is to join his superstar sibling at the New South Wales Waratahs next season after turning his back on rugby league, the club announced yesterday. The 24-year-old winger previously played with the Parramatta Eels and made one appearance in the league format for Tonga. However, he decided to switch codes this season and has been playing for the Sydney Rays in the lower-level National Rugby Championship, where he impressed the Waratahs. Australia-born John Folau, who has been handed a one-year contract, said that it was always his dream to follow in his brother’s footsteps. “As a kid, one of my childhood memories was sitting around the TV with family and watching the Wallabies play and watching those players represent the country,” he said. “Now I have the opportunity to play for a team that represents an entire state, which is humbling. Attack-wise, I think I can bring something to the team.”

SOCCER

Leganes, Celta de Vigo draw

Modest Spanish side CD Leganes on Friday held on to draw 0-0 at RC Celta de Vigo, increasing their unbeaten streak in all competitions to eight games. Leganes’ defense limited Celta to a Maxi Gomez header that struck the corner of the goal frame in the 73rd minute and a point-blank try from Brais Mendez that goalkeeper Ivan Cuellar did well to save with five minutes remaining. Leganes, a small club from Madrid, edged up into 16th place in La Liga and were level on points with Valencia. Both were four points from the relegation zone. The visitors’ only scoring chance came when Youssef En-Nesyri’s shot was saved by goalkeeper Ruben Blanco early in the second half. Mauricio Pellegrino’s side have not lost since Oct. 27, when they fell 2-0 at Levante UD in La Liga. Their current undefeated run included eliminating Rayo Vallecano de Madrid from the Copa del Rey, setting up a round-of-16 tie with Real Madrid next month. Celta moved into eighth place after a third round without a loss under new coach Miguel Cardoso.

SOCCER

Wolfsburg defeat Nuremberg

VfL Wolfsburg on Friday won at Nuremberg 2-0, extending the hosts’ winless streak in the Bundesliga to nine consecutive games. Nuremberg, who were promoted at the start of this season, were left in the relegation zone behind VfB Stuttgart on goal difference. Striker Daniel Ginczek scored from a pass by Maximilian Arnold to put Wolfsburg in front an hour in. Substitute Josip Brekalo rounded off the victory with a second goal in stoppage-time. Wolfsburg remained undefeated in four rounds and moved up into eighth place.