Salah retains African Footballer of the Year award

AFP, LONDON

Liverpool and Egypt striker Mohamed Salah has capped a sparkling year for club and country by winning the prestigious BBC African Footballer of the Year award for the second time in a row.

“It’s a great feeling to win again. I’m happy and I would like to win it also next year,” Salah said.

The 26-year-old, who beat Medhi Benatia, Kalidou Koulibaly, Sadio Mane and Thomas Partey for the award, is just the second player after Jay-Jay Okocha to win it two years running.

Yaya Toure is the only other player to have twice won the award in its current form, while Nwankwo Kanu won it twice when it was a broader African Sports Personality of the Year award.

Salah scored 44 goals in 52 games for Liverpool last season, his first on Merseyside after joining them from AS Roma, and helped them to reach the UEFA Champions League final.

His club form has continued this season, with his winner against SSC Napoli on Tuesday that saw the Reds into the Champions League last 16 taking his tally to 13.

“There have been many good moments in 2018,” Salah said.

“I’m scoring goals and helping the team to get the points to be top of the league. That’s always a great feeling,” he added.

Salah also scored twice for Egypt at the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Earlier this year, Salah won the English double — the Players’ Player of the Year and the Football Writers’ Player of the Year awards.

Salah also won last year’s Confederation of African Football Player of the Year award and is one of 10 nominees for this year’s award, which is to be announced next month.