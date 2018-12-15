Olympiakos oust Milan as Eintracht fans run riot

AFP, PARIS

Olympiakos on Thursday dumped AC Milan out of the UEFA Europa League after beating the seven-time European champions 3-1 in a pulsating clash in Greece, while Eintracht Frankfurt fans ran riot during the German side’s win at SS Lazio and Celtic made the knockout stages, despite losing to Red Bull Salzburg at Parkhead.

Captain Kostas Fortounis’ penalty nine minutes from time saw the Greek side move into second place in Group F ahead of Milan, who thought they had squeaked through when Cristian Zapata had pulled a goal back less than two minutes after putting the hosts 2-0 up with a comical own-goal.

Olympiakos finished level on 10 points with Milan, but qualified ahead of the Italian side thanks to their superior goal difference, and they ended the group stage two points behind group winners Real Betis Balompie, who drew 0-0 at F91 Dudelange.

Five Eintracht Frankfurt fans were arrested in clashes with police in Rome ahead of their dead-rubber Group H match against Lazio as nearly 9,000 German fans swamped the Stadio Olimpico.

Eintracht had already comfortably taken top spot in the group thanks to winning all five of their previous games, while Lazio were also in the last 32 regardless of the result of the match, won 2-1 by the away side as they came back from a goal down thanks to second-half strikes from Mijat Gacinovic and Sebastien Haller.

However, away fans charged the pitch after Joaquin Correa’s 56th-minute opener, throwing smoke bombs and flares at Lazio fans and the police.

Last year’s runners-up Olympique de Marseille finished bottom of that group after losing 3-1 at home to Apollon Limassol and ending the group stage with just a single point.

Celtic looked to be following Old Firm rivals Rangers out of the competition after Steven Gerrard’s side fell 1-0 at Rapid Vienna earlier on Thursday, but Tore Reginiussen’s equalizer four minutes from time for Rosenborg at RB Leipzig allowed Brendan Rodgers’ side to qualify second from Group B, two points ahead of the Bundesliga outfit.

Second-half goals from Munas Dabbur and Fredrik Gulbrandsen meant that Salzburg topped the group with a 100 percent record after a 2-1 win, while Olivier Ntcham’s stoppage-time penalty meant nothing for the result nor the final standings.

Earlier Rangers, who had to win at Rapid Vienna in their final group game in order to qualify for the last 32, finished third in Group G after losing 1-0 to group winners Rapid, Dejan Ljubicic sealing the points in the 84th minute.

The Austrians are through to the knockout stages, level on 10 points with group winners Villarreal.

Chelsea, who had already won Group L, looked to be on their way to a perfect sixth win from six, but could only scrape a point at eliminated MOL Vidi thanks to substitute Olivier Giroud’s late free-kick, after an Ethan Ampadu own-goal and Loic Nego’s sumptuous volley had put the hosts a goal ahead.

Alexandre Lacazette confirmed Arsenal’s dominance of Group E with the only goal of a low-key 1-0 win over bottom side Qarabag.

Malmo FF are in the knockout stages after snatching a 1-0 win at Besiktas that saw the Swedes leapfrog their Turkish hosts in the extremely tight Group I.

All four teams in the group were in contention for qualification on Thursday, but KRC Genk managed to hold on to first place after hammering Sarpsborg 08 4-0.